VOLLEYBALL
McCracken County got a stiff test towards the end, but still finished unbeaten in its four matches during the half of the Quad States Tournament played at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena on Saturday. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s edition only features Kentucky teams.
After victories over University Heights Academy (25-8 and 25-19), Apollo (26-24 and 25-16) and John Hardin (25-10 and 25-12), the Mustangs faced Logan County in their final match of the day. The Cougars had already taken care of Apollo (25-21 and 25-13), John Hardin (25-23 and 25-18), and University Heights (25-18 and 25-17) at the Auxiliary Gym.
McCracken let an early lead slip away as Logan took the first set 25-23. The Mustangs came back to win the second set 25-19 and the decisive third 15-7. Adele Mavigliano was quite the leader for McCracken with six kills and four aces. Jayda Harris also had six kills for the Mustangs while Olivia Blackwell also scored four aces. Piper Mullinax finished this match for McCracken with 16 assists.
Other matches from McCracken County High School were as follows: Apollo d. UHA 25-11 and 25-14, UHA d. John Hardin 25-19 and 25-14, Apollo d. John Hardin 25-17 and 25-21.
The Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center also hosted a mix of Kentucky schools in volleyball action. After surviving five sets in La Center against Caldwell County on Friday to advance to the State All “A” tournament next weekend, Ballard Memorial turned back three more teams on Saturday.
First, the Bombers downed Owensboro Catholic (25-21 and 25-16), then Todd County Central (25-18 and 25-21). Then Ballard got through two marathon sets with Warren East and won 28-26 and 26-24. In that match, Izzy Myers led the way with nine assists and five aces. Bailey Lee made seven kills while she and Alyssa Dome each got eight digs.
Paducah Tilghman had its ups and downs in this event; defeating Todd County Central (32-30 and 25-16) and Hopkinsville (26-24 and 25-15) but losing to Warren East (25-19 and 25-21). Graves County also defeated Hopkinsville (25-11 and 25-9), but fell to Warren East (16-25, 25-16 and 15-13) and Owensboro Catholic (25-20 and 25-20),
In other matches at the Convention and Expo Center, Warren East defeated Owensboro Catholic 25-14 and 25-22 while Owensboro Catholic downed Todd County Central 25-22, 24-26 and 15-6.
In the wRECk @ The Plex event in Hopkinsville, Marshall County lost to both Bowling Green (25-14, 25-15 and 25-15) and Caldwell County (25-17, 14-25, 25-20 and 25-23). The Tigers split their matches thanks to a 25-16, 25-10, 22-25 nd 25-17 loss to Bowling Green.
SOCCER
Crittenden County wrapped up its regular season at 4-5-1 with a 5-2 victory over Mayfield in Marion. Marshall County fell to Evansville (Indiana) Reitz 4-0 in Draffenville. Trigg County travelled to Elkton and blanked Todd County Central 5-0. Caldwell County needed a penalty kick shootout to win 2-1 at Madisonville-North Hopkins. In the only boys game reported, Murray defeated Logan County 6-1 at the Russellville Panther Classic.
COLLEGE RIFLE
MARTIN, Tenn. — Murray State rifle team started the season off on the right foot Saturday by picking up a 4,633-4,577 win over UT Martin at the Skyhawk Rifle Range.
Scott Patterson led all scorers in the match at 1,162, while Emily Endecott and Kylie Delaney followed at 1,161 and 1,159, respectively.
On Friday, a full-strength Racer team will take to the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray this season to host rival Morehead State.
