FOOTBALL
At Stadium of Champions on Saturday, a pair of Tigers tangled on the grid ... and Hopkinsville pulled away from Caldwell County 54-27 to move to 2-0 on the year.
CC was outscored by Hoptown 20-7 in a decisive second half, as Treyvon Jefferson passed for two of his five touchdowns after halftime.
The boys from Princeton were led by quarterback Russ Beshear (192 yards passing, 58 yards rushing, three TDs), while Hopkinsville’s Daisjuan Mercer finished with three total touchdowns and more than 175 yards all-purpose.
Hopkinsville wide receiver Reese Jeese finished with four catches, 131 yards and a score, as well, to become the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards.
HOPKINSVILLE 54, CALDWELL COUNTY 27
CCHS6 14 7 0-27
HOP20 14 7 13-54
SCORING
HOP: Daisjuan Mercer 65 rush (PAT good), 7-0, 10:20 1Q
HOP: Treyvon Jefferson 15 pass to Ventrial Baker (PAT no good), 13-0, 9:10 1Q
HOP: Treyvon Jefferson 36 pass to Reece Jesse (PAT good), 20-0, 8:50 1Q
CC: Russ Beshear 69 pass to Baron Wells (PAT no good), 20-6, 0:29 1Q
CC: Russ Beshear 30 pass to Tate VanHooser (PAT good), 20-13, 10:05 2Q
HOP: Ventrial Baker 7 rush (PAT good), 27-13, 7:35 2Q
CC: Travion Samuel 6 rush (PAT good), 27-20, 4:56 2Q
HOP: Treyvon Jefferson 14 pass to Daisjuan Mercer (PAT good), 34-20, 0:47 2Q
HOP: Teyvon Jefferson 32 pass to Ryan Myers (PAT good), 41-20 11:12 3Q
CC: Russ Beshear 10 rush (PAT good), 41-27, 4:41 3Q
HOP: Treyvon Jefferson 20 pass to Daisjuan Mercer (PAT blocked), 47-27, 10:12 4Q
HOP: Ventrial Baker 6 rush (PAT good), 54-27, 3:02 4Q
PASSING LEADERS
CC: Beshear: 16-28-192-2; HOP: Jefferson: 13-26-279-5
RUSHING LEADERS
CC: Beshear: 12-58-1, Samuel: 12-18-1; HOP: Mercer: 9-136-1, Baker: 7-53-2
RECEIVING LEADERS
CC: Wells: 5-75-1, Branch: 4-66; HOP: Jesse: 4-131-1, Myers: 2-58-1
RECORDS
CC: 1-1, HOP: 2-0
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Marshall County is leading the girls golf pack with Trinity Beth the only one breaking par in the first round of the Kentucky All-State Championship, played on the par-72 course at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday.
Beth bogeyed the par-5 first hole, then birdied the third, sixth and seventh holes to finish with a 70. Macie Brown of Bullitt East is in second with a 72 while Savannah Howell, also of Marshall County, is in third with a 74.
The Lady Marshals finished the day with 317; 12 strokes ahead of second-place Madison Central. Megan Hertter (79, t-13th), Elsie Riley (94, t-70th) and Katie Roberts (98, t-77th) also played for Marshall.
Murray’s Mary Browder Howell tied for sixth with 76. Madison Glisson of McCracken County tied for 11th at 78. Cathryn Brown of Lyon County tied for 33rd with 85 while Ellie West of Graves County tied for 37th with 86.
On the boys’ side, Marshall County was in ninth place with a score of 306. St. Xavier has the lead with 290. Jay Nimmo was the leading Marshal with a 71, good for eighth place. Camdyn McLeod (77, 45th), Trey Wall (78, 58th), David Jack Morris (80, 66th) and Preston Futrell (87, 91st) also played for Marshall. Hunter Reynolds of Trigg County was 39th with a 76. Rylan Wotherspoon of Cooper leads the field with a 69.
GOLF
Mark Knecht holds a three-shot lead over his closest competition at the Tri-State Seniors Golf Tournament. The first round was played Saturday at Paxton with the final round scheduled for today.
Knecht shot 68 on the day with Doug Banks and Mickey Brockwell tied for second at 71. Mike Shelbourne is in fourth with 72 while Steve and David Rambo rounding out the top five with 73s. James “Woody” Thurby of St. Louis made a hole-in-one on the 180-yard 13th hole with a 5-hybrid. He is in 20th with a 76.
BOYS SOCCERCaleb Madison and Riley Skinner each scored two goals as McCracken County won in Owensboro 7-1. Reese Bohde assisted on the first goal from Skinner, then came up with the eventual game-winner on a penalty kick. Luke Medley capped the Mustang scoring onslaught with another penalty kick.
In the only other boys’ game reported, Calloway County edged Madisonville-North Hopkins 4-3 in Murray, while the Murray Tigers edged the St. Mary Vikings 4-0 at France Field in the All “A” First Region Championship.
GIRLS SOCCERMcCracken County made its way to Bowling Green for a game with South Warren. Olivia Bogaczyk got the hat trick for the Lady Mustangs with three goals in a 4-1 victory. Molly Thomas was credited with two assists for McCracken.
After giving up at least 10 goals combined in losses to both McCracken County and Marshall County, Paducah Tilghman was on the other end of the blowout with a 10-1 win over Mayfield at Jetton Field.
Murray defeated St. Mary in the First Region All “A” Classic Championship 8-0 while Calloway County traveled south and downed Henry County, Tennessee, 6-1. Lyon County earned its first win of the season 4-1 over Caldwell County in Eddyville.
VOLLEYBALLMcCracken County won a pair of matches on Saturday; defeating West Jessamine 25-17 and 25-18 plus South Warren 25-13 and 25-18. Against West Jessamine, Piper Mullinax scored we assists while Jayda Harris, Jenna Henshaw and Caroline Sivills each made six kills. In their final match of the day, the Mustangs fell to Bowling Green 25-22 and 25-16.
Graves County hosted and dominated a pair of matches; defeating Hopkinsville (25-4, 25-14 and 25-12) and St. Mary (25-7, 25-10 and 25-9).
