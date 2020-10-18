FOOTBALL
In Marion, Crittenden County moved to 5-1 and 2-0 in Class A, First District play with a rare Saturday night win over Fulton County, 47-6.
The Rockets scored all 47 points in the first two quarters, most of it coming on the shoulders of senior running back Xander Tabor. In one half of work, he’d finish with three touchdowns and 119 yards on just 18 carries. Crittenden County quarterback Luke Crider did the rest, finding Preston Morgeson twice for scores while going 10-for-13 passing and 104 yards.
Fulton County, delayed for two weeks with coronavirus complications, lost three fumbles and had three passes intercepted. A 24-yard interception return from Deivyn Turner, with 9:09 left in regulation, prevented the shutout.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 47, FULTON COUNTY 6
Fulton County 0 0 0 6 — 6
Crittenden Co. 26 21 0 0 — 47
SCORING PLAYS
CC-Kaleb Nesbitt 14 pass from Luke Crider (run failed) 7:28, 1st
CC-Preston Turley 18 run (run failed) 5:38,1 st
CC-Xander Tabor 8 run (pass failed) 3:26, 1st
CC-Preston Morgeson 6 pass from Crider (Braxton Winders run) 1:32, 1st
CC-Morgeson 21 pass from Crider (Noah Perkins kick) 9:52, 2nd
CC-Tabor 3 run (Perkins kick) 7:01, 2nd
CC-Tabor 10 run (Perkins kick) :32, 2nd
FC-Deivyn Turner 24 interception return (run failed) 9:09, 4th
TEAM TOTALS
First Downs: CCHS 10, FCHS 5
Penalties: CCHS 10-105, FCHS 2-10
Rushing: CCHS 27-161, FCHS 18-(-1)
Passing: CCHS 11-16-1, 95 yds., FCHS 7-15-3, 59 yds
Total Yards: CCHS 256, FCHS 58
Fumbles/Lost: CCHS 2-0, FCHS 3-3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Crittenden: Tabor 18-119, Keifer Marshall 2-0, Turley 1-18, Caden McCalister 1-14, Braxton Winders 1-3, Gattin Travis 3-1, Crider 1-8. Fulton: Jordan Pirtle 11-(-3), Chrisshawn Gordan 3-7, Jequan Warren 1-4, Bentelee Johnson 1-(-12), Max Gibbs 2-3.
Passing
Crittenden: Crider 10-13-0, 104 yds., Micah Newcom 1-2-1, (-9) yds., McCalister 0-1-0. Fulton: Johnson 2-5-1, 26 yds., Gibbs 5-9-2, 33 yds., Dylan Hammond 0-1-0.
Receiving
Crittenden: McCalister 1-14, Turley 2-20, Nesbitt 3-9, Morgeson 3-29, Brysen Baker 1-14, Tabor 1-9.
Records: Crittenden 5-1 (2-0), Fulton 0-3 (0-1).
VOLLEYBALL
On the last day of the regular season, Caldwell County followed its impressive victory at Ballard Memorial on Thursday be defeating Todd County Central (13-25, 25-16, 25-13 and 25-17) and Warren East (25-21, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-11) in Princeton. Paducah Tilghman wrapped things up with a 25-8, 25-21, 25-27 and 25-14 loss to Apollo in Owensboro. Graves County defeated University Heights Academy 25-13, 25-15 and 25-12 in Mayfield.
