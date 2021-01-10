Autumn Harris and Morgan Alexander both made a pair of 3-pointers for Graves County in a 48-37 win over McLean County at the Apollo E-Gals New Year's Eve Shootout in Owensboro. Harris led the Lady Eagles with 12 points and Alexander was just behind with eight. At this same event, McCracken County fell to Pulaski County 48-42. ... Crittenden County improved to 3-0 on the season with a narrow 40-39 win over Union County in Marion.
On the boys' side, Ballard Memorial advanced in the First Region All "A" Classic with a 70-35 victory at Fulton City. Jam Barber led the way with 21 points for the Bombers, who will play at Murray in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. ... Crittenden County got its first win of the season 68-64 over Union County in Marion. Preston Turley was the top Rocket with 19 points as Gabe Mptt and Tyler Boone both wound up with 12 points. ... Marshall County lost 77-68 to University Heights Academy at the Toyota of Hopkinsville Classic in Christian County.
