Ballard Memorial made an impressive run on Saturday at the state All “A” Classic volleyball tournament, reaching the championship match on the Eastern Kentucky University campus in Richmond before falling to tournament favorite Presentation Academy, 24-26, 25-11, 24-26 and 25-12. It is also the first loss of the season for Ballard.
The Bombers (20-1) started their day with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 win over Pikeville. In the semifinals, Ballard took care of Wolfe County, 25-11, 25-17 and 25-19. Morgan Blankenship, Alyssa Dome, Bailey Lee and Izzy Myers were named to the All-Tournament Team from the Bombers.
Ballard defeated Caldwell County last Friday in La Center to make the trip to Richmond. Caldwell (11-4) went to Hopkinsville on Saturday and dominated Christian County, 25-9, 25-15 and 25-18.
Elsewhere, McCracken County (16-4) split its Saturday matches in Bowling Green, defeating Greenwood, 26-28, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17 17-15, but losing to West Jessamine, 25-19, 24-26, 25-16 and 25-23. ... Marshall County (10-5) traveled to Henderson County and downed the Colonels, 26-24, 25-22, 25-27 and 25-11.
FOOTBALL
Brendan Dahncke helped Murray overcome an early deficit at Union County and beat the Braves, 18-6, Friday.
Union got its only points in the first quarter on a 3-yard run from Kristopher Hughes. Tiger quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski quickly tied it 6-6 with a 26-yard run early in the second quarter.
Midway through the second, Dahncke made his mark on three fronts. First, he got the go-ahead score on a 6-yard sprint. On the ensuing kickoff, the Braves fumbled and Dahncke recovered on the Union 9-yard line. After Sokolowski ran for 6 yards on first-and-goal, Dahncke scored on a 3-yard run for the insurance score.
Dahncke finished with 24 carries for 122 yards. Sokolowski completed two of his passes for 57 yards. Corithian Seales-Portee led the Union ground attack with 134 yards on 27 carries. Murray improved to 3-2, while Union fell to 0-4.
Elsewhere, Brysen Baker and Preston Morgeson each caught two touchdown passes from Luke Crider, and Xander Tabor ran for two more scores as Crittenden County demolished Caverna 78-0 Friday night.
Morgeson and Baker caught only those two passes with Morgeson gaining 97 yards and Baker totaling 69. Crider competed nine of the 11 throws for 213 yards and those four touchdowns, all in the first quarter. Tabor carried the ball four times for 146 yards. He followed a 40-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter with a 79-yard scoring sprint midway through the second. Crittenden is now 4-1 on the season, while Caverna fell to 0-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.