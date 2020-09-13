ALL ‘A’ GIRLS GOLF
Murray’s girls finished third at the All “A” State Golf Tournament, played on the par-72 Arlington Golf Course in Richmond.
The Lady Tigers finished with a score of 338, Lexington Christian Academy won with 297 and Glasgow was second with 303. Mary Browder Howell finished fourth overall for Murray with a 72. Claire Whitaker (83), Macy Saylor (89), Emerson Vaughn (94) and Jansyn Hays (95) finished it out for the Lady Tigers.
Two other First Region qualifiers also played strong on Saturday. St. Mary’s Ellie Roof finished with an 85, while Ballard Memorial’s Autumn Dowdy — the first Lady Bomber to represent her school in the tournament — finished 26th overall with an 87.
BOYS SOCCER
In Cecelia, McCracken County (1-1-1) came away with a 1-1 draw against Central Hardin, courtesy of a first-half strike from senior defender Max LaFont in the 34th minute. The Bruins were able to equalize in the 69th minute to force the draw.
Mayfield is off to a 2-0 start following a 6-1 home triumph over Paducah Tilghman. Maynor Mejia Guerra scored two goals for the Cardinals while Salvador Gembe made two assists. Diego Juarez and Verando Tomas combined for nine saves. Marshall County has improved to 4-0 with a 6-2 win over John Hardin in Draffenville. William Lynch got two goals for the Marshals and Kiefer Court had two assists. Murray also downed John Hardin 2-1.
Lyon County had a rough couple of days this weekend. T
he Lyons were bounced from the Second Region All “A” Classic on Friday after a 7-0 loss to University Heights Academy. On Saturday, Lyon was blanked again 6-0 against Henderson County in Eddyville.
GIRLS SOCCER
In Bowling Green, Marshall County (2-0-1) pulled off an impressive 0-0 draw against 2019 state champion Greenwood, as Parker Perry finished with 11 saves. The Lady Marshals were outshot 25-to-6, but managed to put two shots on goal.
In Madisonville, McCracken County picked up an early-afternoon 9-0 win against Christian County in the Lady Donley Classic, thanks to a pair of hat tricks from Olivia Bogaczyk (two assists) and Hillary Hollowell. Natalie Taylor had two goals and one assist, and Molly Thomas added a goal. Thomas, Karsyn Allard, and Natalie Cryts also added helpers, while Alyssa Thorn was credited with the clean sheet.
Graves County won twice at the Lady Donley Classic over Christian County (6-1) and Madisonville-North Hopkins (3-2). Murray welcomed Henry County, Tennessee, and dropped a 3-1 decision. Angela Gierhart scored off the Annabel Wilcher assist for the only Lady Tiger goal.
VOLLEYBALL
In Princeton, McCracken County opened up its First Region title defense with a pair of wins against Second Region stalwarts in Christian County 3-0 (25-12, 25-4, 25-10) and host Caldwell County (25-16, 25-20, 25-21).
Against the Colonels, Jayda Harris (nine kills), Drew Mullinax (eight) and Caroline Sivills (seven) led the way offensively, while Piper Mullinax came away with 25 assists.
The Mustangs (2-0) also scored 15service aces.
Against the Tigers, ranked first in the Second Region preseason polls, Jenna Henshaw paced McCracken with 14 kills. D. Mullinax added eight, and Harris had six.
Olivia Blackwell (six) and Adele Mavigliano (six) combined for 12 service aces, while P. Mullinax again added 25 assists.
Marshall County got its first win of the season 25-16, 25-16 and 25-22 at Webster County. Crittenden County hosted Madisonville-North Hopkins and fell 25-23, 25-18 and 25-20.
GOLF
Paxton Park defended its Brown Cup title on Friday. The Ryder Cup-style competition features alternate shot and singles match play for men 60 and older.
Paxton finished with 46.5 points, followed by Silos Country Club (24), Calvert City Country Club (21) and Rolling Hills Country Club (16.5). Kevin Westerfield, Wayne Ramey, Rick Loyd, Jerry Throgmorton, Craig Armstrong, Bobby McAlister, Bob Anderson, Joe Thomason, Larry Grace, Teddy Turner, Mike Murphy, Lanny Grace, Rick Davidson and Coach Bob Danby were on the winning Paxton team.
