BOYS SOCCER
Murray won its seventh in a row and reached the semifinals of the State All "A" Classic with a 2-0 win against Lexington Christian Academy in Frankfort.
After 55 scoreless minutes, Nathan Rogers blasted the ball to Trey Boggess, who passed it to Caden Cain for the first score. About 14 minutes later, Boggess capitalized on a botched kick from the LCA goalie for the insurance goal.
The Tigers advance to the semifinals today against Louisville Collegiate, which thrashed Hazard 10-0.
Evansville Memorial from Indiana split its two games with area teams in Paducah on Saturday. The Tigers defeated Marshall County 2-1 but lost to McCracken County 2-0. Logan Davis scored off a Kian Court assist for the lone Marshal goal. Caleb Madison assisted on the first goal and netted the second for the Mustangs. Gavin O'Donley made five saves for McCracken to earn the shutout. Benjamin Burkeen made seven saves for Marshall.
Will Jolly delighted Trigg County fans watching in Cadiz by scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory over Lyon County. Joseph Crawford had four saves for the Wildcats.
GIRLS SOCCER
With future Murray State student-athlete Angela Gierhart making the hat trick with three goals, Murray advanced to the semifinals of the State All "A" Classic in Frankfort with a 5-2 win over Kentucky Country Day on Saturday.
This contest was scoreless for most of the first half until Kyra Jones got the first goal for the Lady Tigers. Early in the second half, Abby Elmore celebrated her 18th birthday in style by scoring Murray's second goal. Gierhart struck in the 45th, 68th and 73rd minutes to ice the deal.
The Lady Tigers will face Bethlehem at 9 a.m. today. The Banshees reached this level by topping Danville, also by a 5-2 tally.
McCracken County split the two soccer games it played Saturday. Olivia Bogaczyk stayed hot for the Lady Mustangs with three goals in a 5-1 win over John Hardin. Central Hardin proved a much taller order as the Lady Bruins topped McCracken 3-1 and Graves County 2-0.
Kelsey Crass also had a hat trick with three goals as Marshall County drubbed Owensboro Catholic 7-1 in Draffenville. Kallen Fuller and Zoe Maxlow each had two goals for the Lady Marshals with Fuller also making two assists. Parker Perry made seven saves for the hosts.
In other area matches, Calloway County went to Owensboro and battled Daviess County to a 2-2 tie.
GOLF
Rolling Hills Country Club won the annual Edwin J. Paxton Cup with 34 points on Saturday. It goes to the winner of a Ryder Cup-style competition among Paxton Park, Country Club of Paducah, Rolling Hills and Silos Country Club.
Country Club of Paducah, the defending champion, narrowly missed the repeat with 32.5 points. Silos was third with 24.5 points and Paxton Park wound up with 17 points.
Josh Rhodes, Derek Riley, Brad Robbins, Matt Scott, David Sykes, Casey Birney, Jeramie Adams, Greg Ford, Mike Guthrie, Mark Moore, Scott Thomas and Jason Goodyke were all part of the victorious team.
VOLLEYBALL
McCracken County won one of the three grueling matches it played at the Hilliard Lyons Fall Classic in Elizabethtown; defeating Male (25-21, 21-25 and 25-23) but losing to Elizabethtown (26-24, 16-25, 25-23 and 31-29) and Notre Dame (25-18, 25-11 and 25-15). Paducah Tilghman won its match at Webster County 25-10, 25-19 and 25-16. Graves County fell to Apollo 2510, 25-21 and 25-13. Crittenden County won the first set but lost its match in Marion to Christian County 18-25, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.