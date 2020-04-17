When turkey gobblers fly down from their roosts Saturday morning, Kentucky hunters — at least those who were able to leave their own roosts early enough — will be out there waiting for them.
Indeed, Kentucky’s traditional spring turkey season begins tomorrow. The 23-day season this year runs April 18-May 10. Saturday kicks off the coveted opening weekend, but the season as usual encompasses three weekends during which hunter participation spikes.
Different this year, the closure of many businesses as a result of COVID-19 precautions may prove that more hunters are free to participate in more gobbler-calling sessions. Social distancing doesn’t preclude get-togethers with tom turkeys.
Hunting could be somewhat improved this year based on expectations that there are simply more birds populating Kentucky’s woodlands and fields. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources biologist Zak Danks, coordinator of the agency’s turkey program, says improved production of turkey poults in the spring of 2018 should put more 2-year-old gobblers afoot across the state now.
In general terms, 2-year-old gobblers are especially important to the productivity of hunting because they’re naturally going to be more abundant than older gobblers as a result of normal mortality. What’s more, 2-year-olds tend to be both more vocal and more responsive to hunters’ calls.
Older gobblers, of course, are highly prized. But older, more hunter-experienced birds tend to be especially call shy, while they are less likely to announce their own presence by gobbling frequently.
Last year’s spring turkey harvest across the state was 29,502 birds. Based on somewhat improved reproduction, managers expect a modest harvest rise. The recent (April 4-5) youth-only hunt in Kentucky tallied a harvest of 2,280 turkeys, a moderate increase from that of 2019.
Kentucky hunters will face a familiar set of regulations this year, essentially unchanged from those of recent seasons. Among those is the bag limit of two birds per hunter for the entire spring season. As previously, hunters can take male or bearded turkeys, the “bearded turkeys” option defined to allow for the harvest of bearded hens.
Females with one or more beards of bristled breast hairs typically account for about 1% of the state’s spring turkey harvest.
Important in the harvest limit rule is that no turkey hunter may take more than one turkey per day.
Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. Hunters can be afield before and after legal shooting hours, of course, but it is illegal to take a turkey off a roosting perch no matter the hour of the day.
See complete regulations for Kentucky turkey hunting at the website www.fw.ky.gov under headings for hunting and turkey hunting, or consult the 2020 Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide.
Remembering public health directives during the coronavirus pandemic, hunters from different households who are hunting together are advised to take different vehicles to their hunting area. Once on the site, social distancing still calls for keeping a minimum of 6 feet of spacing between hunters.
• Any Kentucky turkey hunter who successfully takes a bird must report the harvest through the Telecheck system before midnight on the day the turkey was recovered.
Available 24 hours a day during the turkey season, Telecheck can be reached toll free by phone at 1-800-245-4263. For memory purposes that’s the same as 1-800-CHK-GAME.
An alternative is checking in by the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov under the MyProfile heading.
• The Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will open to turkey hunting under statewide regulations, no period for quota turkey hunts being observed there this year.
The open turkey hunting season in the LBL will be April 18-May 1 in both Kentucky and Tennessee sectors. This will require appropriate state licensing and turkey permits in addition to LBL Hunter Use Permits.
However — and this is the major change this year — from Saturday’s opening day onward, there will be no requirement to have applied for and having been drawn in a computer lottery for a special quota hunt permit.
While hunters will find the LBL woodlands and fields open to them, not much else is accommodating there nowadays. Because of social distancing precautions ordered to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all LBL attractions and facilities are temporarily closed.
All the developed campgrounds as well as basic campgrounds and basic camping areas are now closed. Turkey hunters and anglers who wish to bivouac in the public recreation area during hunting or fishing excursions can still use dispersed camping locations, the premise of dispersal fitting with social distancing.
The facility/attraction closures include the North and South welcome stations, the Golden Pond Visitor Center, the drive-through Elk & Bison Prairie and the Turkey Bay Off-Highway Vehicle Area.
Fishermen and other boaters will find most launch ramps open even at campgrounds that are closed to camping.
For assistance or questions, contact the LBL by phone at 270-883-1559. For updates and general visitor information on the LBL, see www.landbetweenthelakes.us. For the latest, see the website’s “Alerts” page.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
