If people were squirrels (and many seem to be), at the very least I would prefer that the folks I deal with were fox squirrels.
In our animal world, the standard issue tree rodent is the gray squirrel. Hereabouts, by far they are the default species. In some places, gray squirrels are the only squirrels.
Depending on the habitat, however, some places hold a mixture of gray squirrels and the less common fox squirrels. The differences between the two are rather obvious.
The fox squirrel is similar in color to the namesake gray fox. In different geographic regions, fox squirrels are rather variable in color, but in the upper South to Midwest, most are a brown and gray blend with a rusty overcast on the upper body. The undersides are a lighter rusty orange.
There is typically a darker brown to black shading on the head, often as sort of a mask, and some will have white highlights on the nose and/or ear tips.
From a distance, what is noticed about the fox squirrel is the orange to rusty red color as opposed to the gray-dominant upper body and white undersides of the prevalent gray squirrels.
The other glaring factor of fox squirrels is that they are larger than the routine gray squirrels.
A gray grows to be up to 21 inches long counting the tail, which is about half the length. Yet, a fox squirrel can reach up to almost 30 inches in length. That is 2½ feet long, for pity sake.
Overall heft is at least as impressive. While a grown gray squirrel might muster about 1½ pounds, the largest fox squirrels reach up to nearly double that, approaching 3 pounds.
I spent some time in bottomland hardwoods far south in Mississippi, and along the river of the same name there, a fair segment of the squirrels are fox squirrels. A significant percentage of those are black instead of rust colored. Some had white facial markings, but others were midnight-in-the-coal-mine black all over.
Some of those pure black fox squirrels, looking as long as your leg coming down a tree trunk vertically, seemed to be the upper class of arboreal tree rodents. Most impressive.
Fox squirrels are, indeed, the largest of all North American tree squirrels.
But I find I get along with fox squirrels much more amicably that with gray squirrels. The larger fox squirrels seem to come with smaller attitudes. Yes, they are still squirrels, but they aren’t wound nearly as tight.
All too often, I have had gray squirrels detect me lurking in the woods, after which they often make a point of berating my ancestry as they attempt to notify every other creature in the forest of my presence. Some particularly testy gray squirrels can whine seemingly for hours on end without getting a sore throat.
Fox squirrels, however, appear to care a lot less about human presence. Maybe they do not notice as much as grays, but at times a fox squirrel will obviously detect a human up the tree with it or in a neighboring stick of timber without making a big deal of the proximity.
I have even had a fox squirrel in the same tree stand with me without causing a widespread woodland panic when it recognized the crowded nature of our circumstances. It merely gave me some space, then went about its business without cussing nor fussing.
Fox squirrels tend to be loners, nesting by night solitary in a tree cavity or, lacking appropriate space, in a leaf nest in the fork of a limb. Along with being more laid back, fox squirrels are slower starters. Gray squirrels often stir and emerge from their dens at first light. Fox squirrels apparently like to sleep in a little more — rodents after my own heart.
Despite having a significant size advantage, fox squirrels do not show bully indications. When gray squirrel territory overlaps that of the rusty residents, the two varieties tend to ignore each other as they forage for mostly the same foods: acorns and various nuts, fruits, berries, tree buds, corn, even a few insects and birds’ eggs.
A few days ago, I did see something for the first time: a fox squirrel chasing a gray squirrel. The gray flittered by rather briskly, but the fox squirrel on its back trail was half-hearted in the feinting pursuit. It seemed clear that the fox squirrel really did not want to catch and punish the smaller cousin, but maybe he felt like he should remind it of territorial imperatives.
Fox squirrels seem more ideally suited to habitats where trees are mixed with grassland, sometimes in patches or scattered trees like in partial prairies. Gray squirrels, meanwhile, make do in subdivisions and yards with a smattering of trees, but they relish the big woods.
Forest suits both species, but fox squirrels are known to fare better in open, park-like woods where there is sparse ground cover.
All around in far western Kentucky, our habitat seems a happy place for gray squirrels. It apparently is much less so for fox squirrels, but in numerous places they do hold their own mixing with populations of grays.
I suppose I would prefer to give up some of the grays to have more of the big, rusty squirrels around. The fox squirrels and I just seem to get along better.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
