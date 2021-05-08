LEWISPORT — Crittenden County split its softball doubleheader with Hancock County on Saturday. First, Matthia Long cleared some loaded bases with a double to right in the seventh that broke a 3-3 tie and led to a 6-5 rocket victory. Ashlyn Hicks and Jessie Potter both had two hits for Crittenden while Ella Staples drove in four runs for the Hornets. Hancock put the nightcap out of reach quickly with six runs over the first two innings en route to an 11-5 win. Staples had another four RBI in this one including a solo homer to center to lead off the sixth. Haley McFarling drove in three runs with a single and two doubles on top of pitching a complete game.
–––
Crittenden County 010 002 3 6 6 2
Hancock County 002 100 2 5 9 4
WP: Boone. LP: Roberts.
2B: C-Hicks, Long; H-Westerfield, Staples. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Hicks 2-2, Long 1-4 (3 RBI), Potter 2-3 (RBI); H-B. Roberts 2-3 (RBI), Staples 2-3 (4 RBI).
–––
Crittenden County 000 203 0 5 9 2
Hancock County 150 131 x 11 14 3
WP: McFarling. LP: Evans.
2B: C-Hicks, Long; H-McFarling 2, Li. Roberts, La. Roberts. 3B: none. HR: H-Staples (none on in 6th). Top hitters: C-Long 2-3; H-Staples 3-4 (4 RBI), McFarling 3-3 (3 RBI), Toler 2-3, Estes 2-3. Records: Crittenden 8-5, Hancock 13-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.