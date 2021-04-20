MURRAY — Maddox Carlson struck out six batters over five innings and drove in three runs as Crittenden County advanced in the State All “A” baseball tournament with an 11-4 victory over Murray on Monday night. The Rockets scored the first 10 runs of the game and would have ended it in six if not for a hit batter and a walk with the bases loaded with Tigers.
•••
Crittenden County 202 312 1 11 12 4
Murray 000 002 2 4 3 8
WP: Carlson. LP: Gibson.
2B: M-Gibson. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Bailey 2-5 (RBI), Carlson 2-5 (3 RBI), Adams 2-5 (2 RBI); M-Miller 2-4 (RBI). Records: Crittenden 9-2, Murray 6-6.
Carlisle 29, Fulton City 0
At Fulton, Jarren Bruer pitched the first two innings for Carlisle County and Josh Newsome handled the final frame as they struck out all nine Fulton City batters for this rout of a perfect game. Bruer also drove in four runs with three hits While Brady Sasseen was 2-for-4 with three RBI.
•••
Carlisle County (15) 86 29 14 0
Fulton City 000 0 0 7
WP: Bruer. LP: Patel.
2B: C-Arnold, Deweese, Draper, Sasseen. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Deweese 2-3 (3 RBI), Williams 0-0 (2 RBI), Newsome 2-4 (2 RBI), Elder 0-3 (2 RBI), Jewell 0-2 (2 RBI), Draper 2-3 (2 RBI), Bruer 3-3 (4 RBI), Sasseen 2-4 (3 RBI). Records: Carlisle 8-5, Fulton City 0-3.
McCracken 20, St. Mary 0
Just two days after pitching a perfect game against Fort Campbell, St. Mary had that same gem performed on them by Second District rival McCracken County. Abigayle Duran threw the first two innings and Rhea Joiner finished it off in the third. Joiner and Ally Hutchins each had three RBI for the Mustangs while Emma Watson brought four runs home; two of those with a homer to center in the first.
•••
McCracken County 7 (10) 3 20 15 0
St. Mary 000 0 0 5
WP: Duran. LP: Burrus.
2B: M-Story 2, Walker 2, Hutchins, Joiner, Murt, Shoulders, Smithson. 3B: none. HR: M-Watson (1 on in 1st). Top hitters: M-Joiner 2-4 (3 RBI), Hutchins 2-2 (3 RBI), White 0-2 (2 RBI), Walker 2-3 (RBI), Smithson 1-2 (2 RBI), Watson 2-3 (4 RBI), Story 2-2. Records: McCracken 13-2, St. Mary 4-2.
Marshall 7, Tilghman 2
At Draffenville, With the score 2-2 heading to the bottom of the sixth, Marshall County fired off five runs that inning to down Paducah Tilghman. The Marshals got their first two runs in the sixth off an error in centerfield followed by a single from McKenzie Elkins and a two-RBI single by Cayson Conner. Cristin Ware had three hits for the Tornado.
•••
Paducah Tilghman 110 000 0 2 8 3
Marshall County 020 005 x 7 9 2
WP: Garland. LP: Hartman.
2B: T-McCoy. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Ware 3-4; M-Connor 1-4 (2 RBI), Jezik 2-3. Tomassi 2-2. Records: Tilghman 3-5, Marshall 10-4.
Mayfield 13, Ballard 2
At La Center, Mayfield broke its close Third District battle with Ballard Memorial wide open by scoring four runs in the third inning and six in the fourth. Jo Jo Fox had a full game for the Cardinals by striking out eight Bombers on top of going 3-for-3 with two RBI. Lexi Feagin drove in three Mayfield runs while Samantha Hurt collected three hits and two RBI.
•••
Mayfield 214 60 13 12 0
Ballard Memorial 020 00 2 5 6
WP: Fox. LP: Meyer.
2B: M-Fox, Feagin, Shelton. 3B: B-Parrott. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Fox 3-3 (2 RBI), Feagin 1-4 (3 RBI), Hurt 3-3 (2 RBI), E. Shelton 1-3 (2 RBI), R. Shelton 2-3 (2 RBI); B-O’Connor 2-2. Records: Mayfield 3-4, Ballard 1-7.
Murray 2, Calloway 1
At Murray, Makenzie Turley doubled to left in the bottom of the third to score Emily Dawson with the eventual winning run for Murray against archrival Calloway County. Adison Hicks got the Lakers their only earlier that same inning with a solo homer to left. Kylie Champman fanned 14 Lakers for the win.
•••
Calloway County 001 000 0 1 5 1
Murray 002 000 0 2 6 0
WP: Champman. LP: Housden
2B: C-Housden; M-Gierhart, Turley, Wyatt. 3B: none. HR: C-Hicks (none on in 3rd). Top hitters: C-Hicks 2-3 (RBI), Housden 2-3; M-Gierhart 2-3, Turley 2-3 (RBI). Records: Calloway 8-4, Murray 6-3.
Lyon 10, Crittenden 4
At Marion, Lyon County took control of its Fifth District matchup with Crittenden County by scoring five runs in the top of the fourth. Hadlie Butler got three hits for the Lyons as Calista Collins drove three runs home. Matthia Long had three RBI for the Rockets’ two of those on a homer to left in the seventh.
•••
Lyon County 102 520 0 10 14 1
Crittenden County 101 000 2 4 8 5
WP: Conger. LP: Moss.
2B: L-R. Coursey 2, Dykes 2, Butler, Collins. 3B: L-Butler. HR: L-Melton (none on in 3rd), Collins (none on in 3rd); C-Long (1 on in 7th). Top hitters: L-Butler 3-4 (RBI), Collins 2-4 (3 RBI), Melton 1-5 (2 RBI), Wynn 2-4 (RBI), Dykes 2-4, R. Coursey 2-4; C-Long 2-3 (3 RBI), Moss 2-4. Records: Lyon 7-6, Crittenden 2-5.
GOLF
Results for BGT Junior Series event at Miller Memorial GC:
Boys 15-18: Jiles Wyatt, Hopkinsville, 37-38--75 +4; Hunter Reynolds, Cadiz, 39-38--77 +6; David Morris, Benton, 39-40--79 +8; Tyler Dew, Paducah, 45-39--84 +13; Palmer Sims, Paducah, 43-41--84 +13; Hayden Engler, Eddyville, 43-43--86 +15; Aidan Poston, Murray, 40-46--86 +15; Evan Pyle, Hopkinsville, 44-42--86 +15; Elijah Forbes, Russellville, 46-40--86 +15; Tanner Crouch, Almo, 43-44--87 +16; James Folz, Herndon, 46-41--87 +16; Jack Butts, Paducah, 40-47--87 +16; Caleb Ticknor, Murray, 44-45--89 +18; Braydon Bond, Rockfield, 48-41--89 +18; Gunner Hoover, Benton, 46-45--91 +20; Tucker Blane, Murray, 43-54--97 +26; Micah Koenecke, Murray, 46-51--97 +26.
Boys 12-14: Haydon Reynolds, Cadiz, 45-39--84 +13; Whit McNeill, Paducah, 48-50--98 +27; Brice Shupe, Big Rock, Tenn., 49-51--100 +29,
Girls 15-18: Abby-Grace Forbes, Russellville, 46-45--91 +20; Jansyn Hays, Murray, 51-50--101 +30.
Girls 14 & Under: Sophie Hollowell, Paducah, 43-41--84 +13; Alexa Salamah, Owensboro, 44-43--87 +16; Emerson Vaughn, Murray, 44-43--87 +16; Katie Abernathy, Clinton, 45-51--96 +25; Macy Saylor, Hickory, 53-50--103 +32.
Boys 13-18 (9-Hole): Connor McCuiston, Murray, 40 +5; Scott Winchester, Murray, 40 +5.
Boys 11-12 (9-Hole): Brently Gregory, Paducah, 52 +17.
Boys 10 & Under (9-Hole): Rowdy Harris, Bowling Green, 37 +2; Peyton Courtney, Paducah, 43 +8; Gage Norman, Benton, 43 +8; Myles Hobbs, Fancy Farm, 54 +19; Tate Niebuhr, Elizabethtown, 59 +24.
Girls 12 & Under (9-Hole): Brooklyn Cunningham, Benton, 50 +15; Amelie Johnson, Murray, 60 +25.
Results for BGT Combo Regional at Miller Memorial GC in Murray and Boots Randolph GC in Cadiz:
Boys 15-18: Jiles Wyatt, Hopkinsville, 72-75--147 +4; Hunter Reynolds, Cadiz, 80-77--157 +14; David Morris, Benton, 79-79--158 +15; Tyler Dew, Paducah, 87-84--171 +28; James Folz, Herndon, 84-87--171 +28; Evan Pyle, Hopkinsville, 89-86--175 +32; Palmer Sims, Paducah, 93-84--177 +34; Aidan Poston, Murray, 93-86--179 +36; Tanner Crouch, Almo, 96-87--183 +40; Gunner Hoover, Benton, 100-91--191 +48.
Boys 12-14: Haydon Reynolds, Cadiz, 77-84--161 +18; Brice Shupe, Big Rock, Tenn., 95-100--195 +52; Whit McNeill, Paducah, 106-98--204 +61.
Girls 14 & Under: Alexa Salamah, Owensboro, 79-87--166 +22; Emerson Vaughn, Murray, 96-87--183 +39; Macy Saylor, Hickory, 87-103--190 +46.
Boys 11-12 (9-Hole): Brently Gregory, Paducah, 52-52--104 +33.
Boys 10 & Under (9-Hole): Peyton Courtney, Paducah, 44-43--87 +16; Gage Norman, Benton, 44-43--87 +16; Myles Hobbs, Fancy Farm, 63-54--117 +46.
Girls 12 & Under (9-Hole): Brooklyn Cunningham, Benton, KY 57-50--107 +36.
TENNIS
Boys
Tilghman 7, WK Lions 2
Singles:Davis Rowton (T) d. Abel Prude 8-1, Micah Prude d. Sam Kirchhoff 8-1, A.J. Armstrong (T) d. Liam Hereford 8-2m Evan Jones (T) d. Henry Arterburn 8-1, Whitson McNeill (T) d. Tate Rudd 8-1, Zach Ybarzabal (T) d. Noah French 8-1.
Doubles: A.Prude-Rudd (W) d. Ybarzabal-Cameron Wright 8-5, Armstrong-Phillip Jones (T) d. M. Prude-Arterburn 8-2, Kirchhoff-McNeill (T) d. Hereford-French 8-3.
Girls
Tilghman 8, WK Lions 1
Singles: Harmony Prude (W) d. Abby Brown 8-2, Anna West (T) d. Summer Arterburn 8-5, Meghan Gruber d. Remember Arterburn 8-1, Madelyn Duwe d. Rebekah Arterburn 8-3, Kate LeBuhn (T) d. Josie Dunn 8-0, Addison Winklepleck (T) d. Marianna Hereford 8-1.
Doubles: Gruber-West (T) d. Prude-S. Arterburn 8-5, LeBuhn-Duwe (T) d. R. Arterburn-R. Arterburn 8-5, Brown-Winklepleck (T) d. Dun-Hereford 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL
COBDEN, Ill. — After dropping a close first set, Massac County rallied to defeat Cobden 24-26, 25-7, and 25-13 on Monday. Hailey Edwards made 15 kills for the Patriots while Sophie Bormann got 39 digs, Abigail Martin scored 28 assists and Sydney Wilke served six aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.