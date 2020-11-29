MARION — Preston Morgeson scored three touchdowns, all in the first half, as Crittenden County advanced in the Class A playoffs with a 42-13 romp over Russellville on Friday.
The game was tied 7-all after the teams traded TD passes in the first quarter, including a 54-yard halfback pass to Morgeson from Caden McCalister during the Rockets’ first possession. Crittenden (7-2) went up to stay in the second quarter, as Morgeson caught a pair of scoring strikes from quarterback Luke Crider of 55 and 24 yards for a 21-7 lead by halftime.
Russellville (5-4) got as close as 21-13 early in the third frame, but Crittenden put it away on a pair of Tyler Boone scoring runs — 54 and 28 yards — to put the game away. McCallister added a 1-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter to close the scoring.
McCallister finished with 111 yards on 22 carries, while Morgeson caught four passes for 136 yards.
The Rockets play at Kentucky Country Day on Friday in the Class A quarterfinals.
Russellville 7 0 6 0 — 13
Crittenden Co. 7 14 7 14 —42
CC-Preston Morgeson 54 pass from Caden McCalister (Noah Perkins kick), 11:48, 1st
R-Jaquis Todd 62 pass from Lennon Ries (Dustin Brown kick), 10:23, 1st
CC-Morgeson 55 pass from Luke Crider (Perkins kick), 8:20, 2nd
CC-Morgeson 24 pass from Crider (Perkins kick), 6:24, 2nd
R-Jackson Hampton 23 pass from Ries (kick failed), 10:20, 3rd
CC-Tyler Boone 54 run (Perkins kick), 1:38, 3rd
CC-Boone 28 run (Perkins kick), 10:27, 4th
CC-McCalister 1 run (Perkins kick), 6:18, 4th
