Rockets, Lyons charge to Fifth title tilt
EDDYVILLE — Crittenden County got what it needed early on with four runs in the second inning of a 6-1 win over Trigg County in the semifinals of the Fifth District baseball tournament on Monday. Hunter Smith got the first two Rocket runs across with a line drive single to left. Caden McCalister and Trace Adams immediately followed with their own RBI hits. Tyler Boone led off the Crittenden third with a solo shot to center. McCalister ended up with three hits while Bryce Cunningham was 2-for-3 for the Wildcats.
Trigg County 000 000 1 1 5 1
Crittenden County 041 001 x 6 10 1
WP: Bailey. LP: J. Peca.
2B: C-Adams, Evans. 3B: none. HR: C-Boone (none on in 3rd). Top hitters: T-Cunningham 2-3; C-McCalister 3-3 (RBI), Adams 2-4 (RBI), Smith 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Trigg 13-16, Crittenden 22-8.
Lyon 16, Livingston 1 — At Eddyville, Gunnar Bingham went yard twice for Lyon County in a four-inning victory over Livingston Central in the first semifinal of the Fifth District tournament. Bingham drove in five Lyon runs with a three-run blast to center in the first and a two-run smash in the third. Aidan Rush got four RBI for the Lyons while Peyton Williams went 3-for-3 with three RBI.
Livingston Central 100 0 1 2 2
Lyon County 752 2 16 11 1
WP: Shoulders. LP: Lamb.
2B: LY-Williams 2, Shoulders. 3B: none. HR: LY-Bingham (2 on in 1st) (1 on in 3rd). Top hitters: LY-Rush 2-4 (4 RBI), Williams 3-3 (3 RBI), Bingham 3-3 (5 RBI). Records: Livingston 5-20, Lyon 24-7.
