LOUISVILLE — Kentucky Country Day broke open a close game late with two fourth quarter touchdowns off pick-6s to win the Class A First Region football championship, 35-7 over Crittenden County on Friday night.
It marked the second straight season the Rockets fell to KCD in the state Class A quarterfinals.
Rockets quarterback Luke Crider completed 8 of 16 passes for 94 yards and a late touchdown to Kaleb Nesbitt on a 29-yard toss.
However, two of his passes in the fourth quarter ended up in Bearcat hands for scores.
E.J. Dickerson put Kentucky Country Day on the board with a 5-yard run at the end of the first quarter, as the Bearcats led 7-0 at halftime. But KCD began to pull away in the third quarter, as a pair of Drew Russell runs made it 21-0.
Dickerson returned an interception 43 yards for another score, effectively sealing the Rockets’ fate with 5:37 left in the game. Just under three minutes later, Nathan Caldwell also picked Crider for 50 yards and his team’s final score and a 35-0 lead. Dickerson finished with 93 yards rushing, while Bearcat teammate Drew Russell ran for 38 yards and two scores.
Nesbitt finished the game with three catches for 53 yards, while Caden McCallister led Crittenden rushers with just 27 yards on a dozen carries.
KCD advances to play Williamsburg in the Class A semifinals.
