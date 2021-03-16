CADIZ — Gabe Mott tossed in a game-high 37 points, as Crittenden County topped Trigg County 82-63 in a hard-fought Fifth District semifinal on Monday.
Crittenden advances to face Lyon County for the Fifth District title on Thursday.
The Rockets opened up a 10-point lead after the first eight minutes of play. The Wildcats shaved one point off of that with a 23-22 second quarter. The Rockets were up 40-31 at the halfway mark behind Gabe Mott’s 15 points.
Crittenden increased that lead to 12 points after three quarters with both teams playing at a fast and scoring several quick transition buckets. The Rockets put it away by hitting 15 free throws in the final quarter.
Preston Morgeson and Tyler Boone both chipped in with 12 points for the Rockets.
Crittenden County 18 22 21 21 — 82
Trigg County 8 23 18 14 — 63
CRITTENDEN — Mott 37, Boone 12, Morgeson 12, Turley 9, Dobyns 9, Champion 3. Record: 13-8.
TRIGG — Ladd 19, Adams 13, K. Vaughn 9, J. Vaughn 7, Thompson 6, T. Ahart 6, Parham 3. Record: 8-11.
