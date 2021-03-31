The River-to-River Trail Society has planned its fifth hike of the spring 2021 hiking season on April 10 on the Snake Road in Union County, Illinois.
This hike is free and open to the public. This will be a hike of moderate length and difficulty, organizers say.
In order to permit better viewing of the seasonal snake migration, the number of hikers will be limited and pre-registration will be required. For information and registration, call 618-694-7034.
Because of the ongoing public health emergency, all hikers must bring a mask capable of covering their nose, mouth and chin. While masks need not be worn while hiking, hikers must be prepared to wear them when gathered in close quarters or when passing on the trail.
Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. A hiking stick and boots or sturdy shoes are recommended. Organizers say no dogs are allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.