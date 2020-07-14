After last Thursday’s game was canceled by a rash of illnesses, the Kentucky Prospects League returned to action at Brooks Stadium on Monday night. While the National team, the hosts for this game, got a couple more hits, it was the American team who produced far more with the bats in a 7-3 victory.
Both teams exchanged runs over the bottom of the first and the top of the second innings, but pitching and defense took over the middle of the game. Former Carlisle County player Corbin Hayden relieved starter Brady Betts (Paducah Tilghman) and retired the side in the fourth and fifth innings. He had recorded one out in the top of the sixth when Eric Riffe came to the plate for the American squad.
As a top slugger for the Tornado, Riffe knows Brooks Stadium and delivered on an 0-2 count. He drove the ball to right field for a double. Brady Schmitt, a Franklin, Tennessee, product now playing collegiately for Purdue, drilled the ball to center field to score Riffe for the 2-1 lead. Riffe finished the game 3-for-5.
After Tyler Belcher reached on an error and Schmitt was forced out at second, Rook Ellington strode to the plate. Ellington, also familiar with this place while playing for McCracken County, hit a liner to right. Belcher, on second after a balk, raced around the bases to score the eventual wining run, saddling Hayden with the loss.
The American side would add some insurance with RBI singles from Riffe and Belcher in the eighth inning and a two-RBI double from Bryce Thomas of Caldwell County in the ninth.
The only offense the National team could manage late was a sacrifice fly from Coy Burns of Union County in the eighth. Cameron Dean (Livingston Central) had the big hits for the National squad with a double in the eighth and a triple in the second.
Cade Duncan, another Union County product, got the win pitching the fifth and sixth innings and allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five.
American 010 002 022 — 7 7 3
National 100 000 010 — 2 8 4
Schneider, Duncan (5), Head (7) and Belcher; Betts, Hayden (4), McGee (7), Burns (7) and Wood.
WP: Duncan. LP: Hayden.
2B: A-Riffe, Thomas; N-Dean, Pennington. 3B: N-Dean. HR: none. Top hitters: A-Riffe 3-5 (RBI), Thomas 1-4 (2 RBI); N-Pennington 2-4 (RBI), Dean 2-3.
