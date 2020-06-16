CALVERT CITY — Josh Rhodes outshot C.M. Mixon by four strokes, 134-138, to win the Calvert Early Bird Tournament on the par-72 course at Calvert City Country Club on Sunday.
Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo, the reigning KHSAA state high school champ as well as the defending champion of this event, tied for third at 139 with Joe Scholl. Trey Wall (142, Men’s 54-under), Allen Hayes (148, Men’s Senior), Gary McManus (160, Men’s Super Senior), Melynda Riley (170, Women 64-under) and Julie Alles (159, Women’s Senior) were the other group winners.
• Peyton Courtney of Paducah fired a 60 to win boys 10-under division (nine holes) at a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at the Houston Oaks Golf Club in Paris. Jeremiah Taylor of Marion was fifth among boys 12-14 with a 78. Jace Patrick of Winchester won that group with a 78.
