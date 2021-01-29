Jonathan Smith resigned his position as head football coach at Paducah Tilghman, WPSD Local 6's Adam Wells reported late Friday.
Smith confirmed his decision to step down on Friday night after three seasons as head coach of the Blue Tornado, Wells reported.
"As of this afternoon, I am no longer the head football coach at Paducah Tilghman," Smith said in a statement. "Tilghman has been my family's football home in some form since 2006, and we wish them nothing but continued success and best wishes. I am honored to have been just a small part of a great program with rich traditions."
Paducah Tilghman posted a 22-11 during Smith's three seasons as head coach. The Blue Tornado reached the state quarterfinals during the 2019 season.
PTHS athletic director Jason Nickal thanked Smith "for his commitment to Paducah Tilghman football" and said a search for his replacement would begin Monday morning, Wells reported.
See more in Sunday's Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.