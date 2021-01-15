Southeast Missouri broke open a close game in the third quarter and went on to beat Murray State 69-53 in Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball play Thursday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Tesia Thompson scored 23 of her game-high 28 points in the second half, as SEMO (6-4, 4-1 OVC) outscored the Racers 44-29 in the latter half.
The Racers (5-5, 2-3) struggled from the field, making only 27.5% of their shots (19-of-69), including 5-of-20 accuracy from 3-point range. However, Murray State was 10-for-10 from the free throw line.
Murray led by as much as five (30-25) early in the third quarter, before Thompson scored six points in a 17-6 run to close the quarter.
Murray got no closer than five points behind in the fourth quarter. SEMO hit 41.8% (23-55) from the floor, including 6-of-12 on threes. It was 17-for-23 from the foul line. LaTrese Saine grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked a school-record nine shots for the Red Hawks, as each team finished with 43 boards.
Katelyn Young led the Racers with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Macey Turley added 15 points and six assists.
