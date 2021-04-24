The northern cardinal toughs it out all year right here.
Unlike the migrators, the cardinal does not wimp out and wing off to the tropics when it gets a little frosty. It is at home here throughout the calendar. You might expect that for Kentucky’s official state bird.
Cardinals are widely distributed and widely appreciated, however. Their range includes more than the eastern half of the United States and way south into Mexico. Over that swath of the U.S., seven states name this species as their state bird.
Cardinals gain fans through vividly colored beauty, generous numbers and proximity to people. We get to see cardinals often, and we like what we see.
It is hard to be more recognizable than our northern cardinal. The male is bright red with contrasting black around its face and some subtle dark shading on the back.
Someone once asked me about that other cardinal variety, the duller one. But that, indeed, is the female version of the same species. The lady cardinal is more brown-gray over most of the body with reddish accents on the crest, back and tail. She is pretty, but hardly as bright as the males.
Cardinals are around 9 inches long and with a wingspan that can reach about a foot. The body shape is somewhat lean, long tailed and boasting a prominent crest on the head. As a variety of finch, the cardinal’s bill is relatively short but thick and strong for cracking seeds.
Those seeds are the biggest part of cardinal livelihood. The redbirds primarily eat small seeds, most from weeds, and fruits such as small berries. Seasonally, cardinals supplement the seed/fruit diet with some insects. The bugs may represent only about 10% of their food base.
Cardinals feed as pedestrians. They hop around on the ground, nibbling as they go.
Favored habitat is related to food needs. This species uses weedy woods edges, reverting fields, thickets and yard type open areas with shrubs, hedgerows and other thick cover options mixed with grassy areas.
Cardinals obviously use more yards around human housing now than they did before the spread of civilization. The coming of man and his eventual development of suburbia, however, was a good thing for redbirds. The cardinals readily adapt to conditions around homes, especially with a generous sampling of shrubs and ornamental trees. This actually allowed cardinals to expand their range and prosper as man changed the landscape.
So comfy are cardinals in suburban habitats that they remain one of the most plentiful of our lawn birds. We do not see them as much as we might because they often stay cloaked in the greenery cover of spring and summer, but they grow more obvious in the winter when foliage is minimized.
During the past winter’s late blast of ice, snow and extreme cold temperatures, a bird feeder outside my window drew a wide variety of year-round and migrant visitor species. Yet, it was clearly dominated by cardinals. A small, squat “staging” tree next to the sunflower seed offerings often held a dozen vivid cardinals, contrasting against the white frozen ground cover, as they backed up and waited for their turn at the free food.
Cardinals now are heavily engaged in nesting around our homesteads, often building their nests in shrubs and low vegetation right in yards. While not as close-at-hand as robins, cardinals still will select sites for nesting quite near human activity. In the pure wild, they prefer to build in thick cover, in smaller trees and viny tangles no more than 15 feet high and often only 2-3 feet off the ground.
While the lower elevation may make them more vulnerable to some predation, their choice of very thick sites apparently hides them well enough to prosper.
Many cardinal pairs mate for life, and each pair may turn out two or more broods of youngsters each spring and summer. A brood usually consists of three or four chicks, so the reproductive upswing is considerable.
Cardinals, especially the males, are highly territorial. They are vigorous about shooing others, especially other cardinals, away from what they select as their special breeding turf.
People often are alarmed by cardinals crashing into windows like they are oblivious to the glass. But usually these window-bumping incidents are male cardinals clashing with their own reflections. They think they are threatening and roughing up other infringing cardinals.
Attacks on window reflections are near a peak right now. As spring winds into summer, guy hormones in the male cardinals subside and they become less testy toward that mirror image in the glass. (Either that or they just grow tired of whacking the hard surface without the satisfaction of running off any rivals.)
Part of cardinals nesting around the home front is the vocalizations that go with it. Both males and females sing a great deal during the nesting cycle, making a variety of sweet cheers and whistles. It sounds like spring to me.
Often, they cannot be seen in thick cover when they are singing, but once you learn what their songs are, it is impressive how many bird tunes around our habitats are being played by this species.
All considered, northern cardinals are plentiful, brightly beautiful, pleasant to hear and having them nearby for year-round neighbors does not seem to come with any downside. It is no wonder they are an official state bird forw many.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
