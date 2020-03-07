Different people have different ideas about what camping is, but for circumstances covering most, it’s camping season again in the Land Between the Lakes.
There are camping options all year in the LBL, of course, but the popular developed campgrounds are only recently reopened for the 2020 season. Hillman Ferry, Energy and, in the far southern end of the area, Piney Campgrounds are open March through November.
These multi-service campgrounds are admitting campers again after their annual December-February winter shut-down during which workers take care of maintenance and improvements. The amenities at these campgrounds — along with rather cushy quarters of some trailers and recreational vehicles — betray the notion of “roughing it.”
You can just show up, but the popularity of the developed campgrounds makes good sense of reservations. Hillman Ferry, Energy Lake and Piney along with equestrian-friendly Wranglers Campground all take reservations through the LBL website, www.land
betweenthelakes.com, under the click-on headers of See & Do, Camping and Reservations.
Wranglers as well as basic campgrounds, self-service campgrounds and what LBL managers call dispersed camping are open all year. These have limited to no amenities in the case of find-your-own-spot dispersed camping. And fees are commensurate with how little the level of development where one parks a trailer or pitches a tent.
In the developed campgrounds, there are RV hook-ups, restroom and shower buildings and, varying one to another, perhaps bike and/or canoe rentals, developed swimming areas, sports fields, basketball courts, bike trails, group shelters, supervised recreation programs, camp stores, etc.
On the other extreme, the dispersed camping allows those seeking more solitude and access to “wilder” areas to set up in much of the public area simply where they choose to camp. For this camping and for stays in basic campgrounds where there may be designated sites, fire rings/grills, vault toilets and trash removal, a dispersed/basic camping permit is required.
Instead of daily fees, the dispersed/basic camping is covered by an annual fee of $30 or a three-day permit of $7.
Several self-service campgrounds like Nickell Branch, Cravens Bay, Smith Bay, Birmingham Ferry, Taylor Bay and Fenton campgrounds have some amenities that generally combine with lakeside sites, boat ramps and immediate water access.
Self-service campgrounds feature an honor system for campers to pay modest daily fees at a depository generally at the campground entrance.
The U.S. Forest Service-managed LBL covers all the bases for campers of varying motives and requirements. The developed campgrounds can provide a relatively plush experience, while the basic campgrounds and dispersed camping options can be all that’s necessary and preferred for folks looking to bivouac during a fishing or hunting excursion — or purposely seeking to get out in nature and away from some of the trappings of civilization.
Full details, regulations, site fees on campgrounds with daily charges and more are available at the website under See & Do and Camping.
• Before you set out to do any fishing or hunting, better check your license for that sort of thing. If it’s not brand new, it’s worthless.
Let this be a reminder: Kentucky’s new license year started just March 1. Since this past Sunday, those fishing/hunting licenses for the 2019-20 year have been defunct. Licenses for the 2020-21 year have been in vogue since.
Fresh licenses are sold — at the same prices as the 2019-20 credentials — at many retailers and county clerk’s offices that are equipped with computer terminals for licenses and permits provided by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.
Licenses also are sold online at the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov. Additionally, they can be purchased via phone by calling 877-598-2401.
• The Shelley Nickell Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its annual membership banquet next Saturday evening, March 14, at Livingston Central High School.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a social mixer before the meal.
For tickets, contact Michelle Hodge, phone 270-969-0834, or Marlene Lanham, 270-508-0396.
• The Friends of The Land Between The Lakes support group next Saturday will host a volunteer shoreline cleanup in the LBL for those interested in helping to spruce up the public recreation area.
Planned for 9-11 a.m. at a lakeshore site yet to be announced, the project will gather Friends members and willing volunteers to collect trash where high water elevation delivers, then deposits debris along the banks and inlets when it recedes.
Volunteers should come dressed appropriately for the weather, including shoes or boots suited to scuffling around in shoreline vegetation, and bring water bottles. They will be provided with trash bags in which to gather debris, gloves, tick repellent spray if needed, and water refills for personal bottles.
Those who seek to participate as litter pickers should contact the Friends group volunteer coordinator by phone at 270-924-2007 or email volunteer@friendsoflbl.org to sign up and get information on rendezvous location.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
