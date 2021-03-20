MURRAY — In a pitcher's duel at Reagan Field between Murray State's Shane Burns and Jacksonville State's Christian Edwards, it was bad relief that helped the Racers walk off, literally, with the 3-2 victory in Ohio Valley Conference baseball action from Friday.
Burns threw 110 pitches over 7 2/3 innings. He allowed only two runs and seven hits, all singles, and three walks whilst striking out three.
Edwards no-hit Murray State through seven innings but was pulled after seven complete with 106 pitches thrown. The Racers scattered walks in the second, fifth, and seventh against Edwards.
Brennan McCullough wasted no time on the new Gamecock arm in the eighth, jumping on the first pitch and sending it down the right field line to the corner for a stand-up triple. Jake Slunder picked up his 12th RBI of the season, grounding out to the second baseman, scoring McCullough pull the Racers within one.
In the ninth with Jordan Cozart on after a lead-off walk, Brock Anderson almost ended things for Murray State with a walk off homer. Even with the wind blowing in hard from right field, Anderson crushed a ball over the wall but it was foul. He then drew the second walk of the inning to bring Bryson Bloomer to the plate.
Bloomer also walked to load the bases for Trey Woosley, who continued the trend and walked, scoring Cozart to even the game at 2. A pitching change for the Gamecocks made no difference as Tanner Booth drew the Racers' fifth consecutive walk to plate the winning run and walk off the game, 3-2.
Reliever Jake Jones picked up his third victory of the season, going 1 1/3 innings, allowing no hits and no runs, walking one and striking out one.
The game was the 200th career game for senior Ryan Perkins. He is only the 10th Racers to reach the milestone.
Murray State returns to action today with a doubleheader against Jacksonville State. First pitch is set for noon with the Racers honoring the 2020 seniors in between games.
