Murray State baseball won its series at Tennessee Tech by splitting its Friday doubleheader in Cookeville, Tennessee — winning the opener 7-2 but getting edged in the nightcap 5-4.
MSU's Jordan Cozart had an explosive day at the plate, going 5-for-9 with two home runs and four RBIs, including three of four RBIs in game two. Teammate Bryson Bloomer cranked homers in each of the games for his fifth and sixth of the season.
After being one-hit through four scoreless innings in the first game, the Racers finally got to Tech’s starter Ty Fisher. A walk, an error and a walk loaded the bases with nobody out for the top of Murray State’s order in the fifth. Ryan Perkins and Jordan Cozart had back-to-back singles to the shortstop for the first two runs of the game. Brock Anderson grounded out but drove in the third run of the inning.
Two innings later, with two outs, the Racers broke the game wide open. A walk and a single put to runners on for Anderson who singled to center scoring Perkins from second. An error by the centerfielder allowed Cozart to come all the way around from first. Bryson Bloomer capped the inning off with a two-run shot.
Tennessee Tech put up single tallies in the seventh and eighth but it was too late as the Racers clinched the series victory. Jack Wenninger earned his third victory of the season, going 6.1 innings. He surrendered only three hits in the outing while striking out four.
The second game opened with scoring in five-straight half innings. Cozart came out swinging, launching his third first-inning home run in four games. Tennessee Tech matched with a long ball of their own and added another run to take a 2-1 lead.
Bryson Bloomer hit his second homer of the day to even things up at two apiece in the top of the second. In the bottom half of the inning, the Golden Eagles put up three runs on a sac fly and a two-run shot. Cozart hit his team-leading tenth long ball to pull the Racers within one but it proved to be not enough.
Murray State will be back home at Reagan Field on Tuesday for a midweek game with Bellarmine with a 4 p.m. first pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.