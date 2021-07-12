Murray State has hired Daniel DeLuca as its head men’s golf coach, the university announced Monday.
DeLuca, a native of Lexington, comes to Murray State after being assistant men’s coach at the United States Military Academy at West Point for the last two years. From 2017-19, he was assistant men’s and women’s coach at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
“Daniel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience leading collegiate golf programs at three unique institutions, while also competing in the Ohio Valley Conference as a student-athlete,” Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said. “Daniel is a proven regional, national and international recruiter, equipped to acquire talented young student-athletes who will represent Murray State in a first-class manner academically, socially and competitively. Daniel’s familiarity with high school and junior golf in the commonwealth of Kentucky will serve our program well. Daniel’s passion for serving and developing young people, while building a championship-level program, were clearly evident throughout the process.”
DeLuca becomes just the third head coach in the program’s 61-year history following Eddie Hunt, who served the last 20 years, and the founder of the program, Buddy Hewitt, who guided the Racers for 41 seasons.
“I want to thank Dr. Bob Jackson, MSU President, Kevin Saal, Scott Barnhart and committee, and everyone at Murray State for welcoming us to the Racer family,” DeLuca said. “We are excited to become a part of the rich tradition that is Murray State men’s golf. I am ready to get to work with the team and can’t wait to showcase the incredible opportunity Murray State is to future recruits. I know the guys are hungry and anxious to get going and so am I. Coach Hewitt and Coach Hunt have been two incredible ambassadors for the OVC and the game of golf and I’m happy to carry on that tradition they established.”
Over two seasons at Stephen F. Austin, DeLuca assisted Lumberjacks Coach Trey Schroeder with the men’s and women’s teams. DeLuca was part of the development of Andy Lopez, the 2018 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and Angelo Leyvani and Jake Hendrix to all-conference honors. At Army, DeLuca was part of Coach Chad Bagley’s efforts as the Black Knights earned the program’s highest GolfStat ranking in five seasons. At Army and SFA, DeLuca advanced in all areas of college golf coaching as well as instructor/teacher and also as a regional, national and international recruiter.
As student-athlete at Eastern Kentucky University from 2011-16, DeLuca played in 22 events and stayed on as graduate assistant to coaches Pat Stephens and Mike Whitson. DeLuca earned the OVC Medal Of Honor in 2012 and 2016 for having the highest grade-point average for men’s golf across all OVC teams.
