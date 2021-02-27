COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Murray State may be off to the OVC Men's Basketball Tournament this week in Evansville, Indiana, but it will not be going there on any sort of high.
Despite a game-high 27 points out of Chico Carter Jr., the Racers could not keep up with Tennessee Tech in other facets and suffered a 71-61 upset loss on Saturday night.
After K.J. Williams scored the first layup of the game for MSU, the Golden Eagles rang up the next 12 points. Jr. Clay assisted on two baskets during this run and made two of his own, including a 3-pointer. He topped Tennessee Tech on the night with 20 points, followed by teammates Keishawn Davidson with 15 and Danaria Franklin with 12.
The Racers got to within three at the half, but Tennessee Tech pulled away again to start the second half with a 9-0 run highlighted by a Franklin dunk and a long distance goal from Austin Harvell. Teh Golden Eagles finished with 10 3-pointers on the night compared to seven by the Racers. At the foul line, MSU made only half of its 12 shots while TTU went 7-for-8.
Williams wound up with 15 points for the Racers, who earned the fifth seed in the OVC Tournament and will face Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. The game can be viewed online via ESPN+.
Halftime: Tennessee Tech 34, Murray State 31
MURRAY STATE — Carter Jr. 27, Williams 15, Bostick 8, Brown 5, Gilmore 2, Hill 2, Smith 2.
Field goals: 24/54. 3-pointers: 7/19 (Carter Jr. 3, Bostick 2, Brown, Williams). Free throws: 6/12. Rebounds: 36. Fouls: 13. Record: 13-12 (10-10 OVC).
TENN. TECH — Clay 20, Davidson 15, Franklin 12, Goldman 8, Hopkins 8, Quest 5, Harvell 3.
Field goals: 27/64. 3-pointers: 10/26 (Clay 4, Davidson 3, Goldman 2, Harvell). Free throws: 7/8. Rebounds: 36. Fouls: 16. Record: 5-22 (5-15 OVC).
