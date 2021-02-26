Down by as much as 12 points, Murray State battled back and dealt Jacksonville State its first home loss of the season Thursday with a 78-75 win over the Gamecocks in Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball action at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama.
The Racers had a monster second half in which they shot 70.8% (12-for-18) from the floor, went 6-for-9 (66.7%) from 3-point range and were a near perfect 13-for-15 from the free throw line. Murray State missed just three times from the floor over the final 14:30 of the game, which included a 9-for-10 stretch from the middle of the third to the middle of the fourth.
Jacksonville State led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter and held the lead for over 27 minutes of the contest. However, once the Racers went ahead with 8:17 to play, they never relinquished the lead. MSU held a six-point lead with under a minute to play. Jacksonville State’s Taylor Hawks cut the lead to two with a 3-pointer with eight-seconds to play, but it wasn’t enough as the Racers held on for the win.
Katelyn Young led MSU with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Macey Turley followed with 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Both Turley and Young went a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Alexis Burpo notched her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Lex Mayes added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. For the Gamecocks, Yamia Johnson led the offense by also scoring 20 points, while Hawks had 17 points.
Murray State 15 10 26 27 — 78
Jacksonville State 21 14 19 21 — 75
MSU — Young 20, Turley 17, Burpo 13, Mayes 11, McKay 8, Mensah 5, Hawthorne 4.
Field goals: 26/55. 3-pointers: 7/17 (Mayes 3, Young 2, Burpo, Turley). Free throws: 19/21. Rebounds: 38. Fouls: 16. Record: 14-10 (11-8 OVC).
JSU — Y. Johnson 20, Hawks 17, Day 8, Griffin 8, K. Johnson 7, Gavin 4, Kuimi 4, Thompson 4, Martin 3.
Field goals: 29/74. 3-pointers: 6/20 (Y. Johnson 2, Day, Griffin, Hawks, Martin). Free throws: 11/17. Rebounds: 41. Fouls: 14. Record: 14-8 (11-7 OVC).
