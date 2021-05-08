MURRAY — Murray State (26-20, 15-9 OVC) completed the series sweep of UT Martin (15-26, 7-14 OVC) with a late comeback for the 6-4 victory in OVC baseall on Saturday. It was the Racers' second late come from behind win of the series as they erased a three-run deficit to force extras in game one before walking it off in the eleventh.
With the 3-0 weekend, Murray State moves into second place in the OVC standings with a conference record of 15-9 behind only Southeast Missouri who holds the tiebreaker over the Racers.
Trey Woosley had career-high three hits in the game. He also scored two runs and had two RBIs. Ryan Perkins collected his seventh multi-hit game of the season, legging out his first triple of the season and scoring two runs.
UTM chased Racer starter Jack Wenninger early in the game; grabbing a three-run lead after the first two innings. Quinton Kujawa was clutch for the Racers; allowing just one run in four innings of relief work.
In the fifth, Jake Slunder cut the deficit to one with a two-run double off the left center field wall. The Skyhawks regained their two-run cushion in the next inning courtesy of a sacrifice fly.
Both Ryan Perkins and Trey Woosley jumped on the first pitches they saw in the seventh inning. Perkins legged out a stand up triple, his first of the season and immediately came home on an RBI single from Woosley. After a sacrifice bunt moved Woosley to second, Bryson Bloomer evened the game at four with an opposite field RBI single.
Murray State picked a good time to take its first lead of the game. The Racers jumped ahead 5-4 when Jordan Cozart was hit by a pitch to start the eighth and scored from first on a RBI double from Alex Crump. The Racers weren’t done yet, Trey Woosley delivered his second RBI in as many innings for the final score. Connor Holden closed out the game in the ninth, retiring the UTM batters in order for his seventh save of the season.
The Racers remain at home on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. first pitch against SIU for the home portion of the home-and-home series with the Salukis.
