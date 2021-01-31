MURRAY — Murray State made a second half run Saturday against Belmont, but the effort was not enough to prevent a 66-54 Bruin win in Ohio Valley Coference women’s basketball action at the CFSB Center.
The Racers were just not able to find the bucket Saturday, as they scored only seven field goals in the first half while shooting around 30% from both the floor and 3-point range.
Belmont was able to take advantage of the poor shooting by the Racers and used their own 48.3% shooting and a 21-1 run to push the lead out to 20. Belmont led 34-18 at halftime.
In the second half, the two teams went back and forth at the beginning of the third quarter before Murray State ended the quarter on a 10-1 run to cut the lead to six.
The Racers eventually cut the lead to four with just over eight minutes to play, but that would be as close as they got, as Belmont outscored them 17-9 from that point to secure the victory.
Conley Chinn led Belmont with a game-high 23 points, and Tuti Jones pitched in 15. Hannah McKay led the Racers with 12 points, while Macey Turley and Katelyn Young had 11 each.
Bel 16 18 13 19 — 66
MSU 10 8 23 13 — 54
BELMONT — Chinn 23, Jones 15, Cook 7, Wells 7, Kinney 6, Baird 3, Schoenwald 3, Luly 2.
Field goals: 25/53. 3-pointers: 4/18 (Jones 2, Baird, Schoenwald). Free throws: 12/16. Rebounds: 30. Fouls: 14. Record: 7-4 (4-2 OVC).
MURRAY ST. — McKay 12, Turley 11, Young 11, Hawthorne 9, Sanders-Woods 6, Burpo 5.
Field goals: 20/55. 3-pointers: 3/20 (Sanders-Woods 2, Turley). Free throws: 11/16. Rebounds: 36. Fouls: 16. Record: 8-9 (5-7 OVC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.