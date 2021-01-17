While COVID-19 has caused more than a few headaches and disruptions to basketball schedules this season, Murray State used Thursday’s postponement at Southeast Missouri to its advantage and followed with a 79-57 thrashing of UT Martin on Saturday in Martin, Tennessee, snapping a four-game losing streak.
“Feels great to win,” Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said. “I thought it was a reflection of our last eight days, we really needed that stretch of practice time. I thought our guys really worked hard and made a lot of strides both offensively and defensively.”
Forward KJ Williams, who scored a team-high 17 points, agreed.
“That helped us pretty much. We came together as a team and said, all right, we’ve got to get our stuff together so we can get on track to get wins. So tonight we executed our plays, got stops on defense and got the win.”
Murray State led only 32-27 at halftime but came out hot in the second half. After UTM’s Cameron Holden hit a free throw to cut the Racers margin to 36-33 with 18:28 left, MSU went on a 10-0 run, highlighted by threes from Dionte Bostick and DuQuan Smith, for a 46-33 advantage with 16:02 remaining.
UTM got as close as 48-39 on a Jaron Williams hoop with 13:15 on the clock, but MSU followed with an 11-2 spurt to effectively put the game away. The Racers led by as much as 27 (77-50) with 2:09 to play and emptied their bench shortly thereafter.
Freshman Bostick made his first start of the season, at point guard, as McMahon continued to look for ways to stabilize the position and cut down on turnovers. It proved effective, as Bostick scored 11 points with nine assists, and committed only two turnovers in 21 minutes.
“Dionte really earned that opportunity ... in late November, early December, he wasn’t ready yet,” McMahon said. “He’s put in the work, he’s one of the first guys in the gym every morning. He’s really picked up what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively. He earned the opportunity and I think he responded really well. ...
“That point guard position — and we’ve been blessed to coach some really good ones — the No. 1 priority for that position is, you have to make everyone around you better. And I thought he did that today.”
Williams led a balanced scoring effort for the Racers (5-6, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference), as his 17 points were augmented by nine rebounds. Tevin Brown scored 12 of his 13 points in the first half, and Demond Robinson and Chico Carter added 10 points each.
Murray State shot 53.6% from the floor (30-for-56) and held UT Martin to 33.3% (18-for-54).
“I thought our guys at the defensive end of the floor set the tone of the game, to hold them to 33% from the floor and 20% from three,” McMahon said.
“I really loved our unselfishness, to have 22 assists is a big step forward for us and to win the turnover battle. Ten in the first half is still way too many but we were positive assist to turnover — 22 assists on 16 turnovers — and then we were able to force 18 turnovers, which allowed us to get out in transition and get some easy baskets,” McMahon said.
Williams was happy to see the Racers get back on the winning side, especially on the road.
“This is a pretty good feeling, especially knowing this is our first road win,” he said. “We’ve been craving one since the beginning of the season and now that we have one on our shoulders we feel like we are on track to keep rolling.”
Holden led the Skyhawks (3-7, 1-5) with 20 points and 16 rebounds.
MURRAY ST. (5-6) — Robinson 5-5 0-0 10, K.Williams 7-10 2-4 17, Bostick 4-8 2-5 11, Brown 4-11 1-2 13, D.Smith 2-3 0-0 6, Carter 4-8 0-0 10, Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Kirby 2-3 2-2 6, McMullen 1-1 0-0 2, Gilmore 1-1 2-2 4, Sivills 0-1 0-0 0, R.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Whitley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 9-15 79.
UT MARTIN (3-7) — Kennedy 1-6 2-2 5, Coleman 1-1 0-0 3, Eskridge 2-7 5-5 9, Holden 6-18 8-9 20, J.Williams 4-7 2-4 11, A.Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Sertovic 0-6 0-0 0, Fort 1-2 0-0 2, Gonzales 0-0 0-0 0, Rustin 0-0 0-0 0, Viana 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-54 17-20 57.
Halftime—Murray St. 32-27. 3-Point Goals—Murray St. 10-26 (Brown 4-9, D.Smith 2-3, Carter 2-5, K.Williams 1-1, Bostick 1-3, Kirby 0-1, Sivills 0-1, R.Thomas 0-1, Hill 0-2), UT Martin 4-20 (Coleman 1-1, Viana 1-1, Kennedy 1-3, J.Williams 1-3, Eskridge 0-1, Fort 0-1, Holden 0-2, A.Thomas 0-2, Sertovic 0-6). Rebounds—Murray St. 31 (K.Williams 9), UT Martin 29 (Holden 16). Assists—Murray St. 22 (Bostick 9), UT Martin 10 (J.Williams 3). Total Fouls—Murray St. 18, UT Martin 14. A—231 (4,800).
