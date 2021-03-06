Cold shooting, a short bench and a big fourth quarter from Belmont led to Murray State’s exit from the OVC Women’s Basketball Championship with a 67-49 semifinal loss to the Bruins on Friday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The sixth-seeded Racers came out of the gate hot, outscoring the Bruins 18-11 in the first quarter. However, in the second quarter, Belmont begin to whittle the lead away, eventually taking a one-point advantage to the locker room at the half. The two teams then went back and forth in the third, before Tuti Jones hit a 3-pointer for Belmont in the final seconds to give her team a four-point lead headed to the fourth.
In that fourth, it all finally caught up with the Racers, as they went just 4-for-12 in the stanza. In addition, with two players lost last week due to injury, MSU simply had nothing left in the tank and was outscored 26-12 in the quarter on the way to defeat.
Macey Turley and Katelyn Young led MSU (16-11) with 11 points each, while Turley added a career-high eight rebounds. Alexis Burpo finished with nine points and four rebounds, while Hannah McKay added four points and seven boards and Manna Mensah had six and eight. For the Bruins (19-5), Destinee Wells led with 14 points, followed by Jones with 13 and Conley Chinn with 10. Allison Luly only scored two points but worked the glass for 11 rebounds.
Second-seeded Belmont will take on top-seed UT Martin for the conference championship at 2 p.m. today.
•••
Murray State18 8 11 12 — 49
Belmont11 16 14 26 — 67
MURRAY STATE — Turley 11, Young 11, Burpo 9, Mensah 6, McKay 4, Gibson 3, Mayes 3, Settle 2.
Field goals: 18/56. 3-pointers: 5/18 (Burpo, Gibson, Mayes, Turley, Young). Free throws: 8/9. Rebounds: 39. Fouls: 6.
BELMONT — Wells 14, Jones 13, Chinn 10, Bartley 8, Kinney 8, Browning 6, Hay 6, Luly 2.
Field goals: 28/70. 3-pointers: 9/32 (Jones 3, Hay 2, Kinney 2, Wells 2). Free throws: 2/2. Rebounds: 42. Fouls: 13.
