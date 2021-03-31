MURRAY — For the second time in three games, Murray State softball played extra innings at Racer Field against a Tennessee school.
Once again, it did not go the Racers’ way with a 3-1 loss to Middle Tennessee in 10 innings on a rainy Tuesday afternoon that wrapped up a six-game homestand.
After the first 13 combined batters were retired in order to open the contest, the Blue Raiders opened the scoring in the third when Summer Burgess drilled a two-out RBI single for a 1-0 lead.
The Racers answered back in their half of the fourth, when Sierra Gilmore scored Jensen Striegel with a one-out RBI single to level the game at 1-1.
Both teams managed to combine for just one hit over the next three innings, as the game would need extra frames to decide a winner.
Burgess once again put MTSU on top, this time in the 10th with an RBI double followed by a sacrifice fly from Kaylee Richetto for the final score.
The lone Racer run came on six hits, with Striegel (2-4, R) and Jordan Childress (2-4, 2B), who made her first career start at first base, leading the way with two hits apiece.
Taylor Makowsky got the start in the circle for MSU and tossed four innings — striking out three while surrendering just one earned run in the outing.
Kamryn Carcich was tagged with the loss after the freshman dealt five innings in relief, striking out one while surrendering a pair of runs.
Jenna Veber also pitched an inning in relief without allowing an earned run.
