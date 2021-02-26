JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — In a game filled with 3-pointers, Darian Adams hit the most for Jacksonville State, whose far superior shooting was enough to topple Murray State 87-74 in Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball Thursday night.
Both squads made 13 field goals from behind the arc, but the Gamecocks needed eight fewer attempts. The Racers only hit 39% of its shots from the inside, while the hosts made about 58% from inside the arc. The Gamecocks also controlled the glass with a 38-29 rebounding edge, as the Racers played with injured Demond Robinson and saw fellow big-man KJ Williams in early foul trouble.
Jacksonville State led 43-30 at halftime, but the Racers cut the margin to 55-51 on Tevin Brown’s 3-pointer with 13:53 left. JSU answered with an 11-2 run, capped by a pair of threes from Demaree King and one from Adams, and just like that had a 66-53 advantage with 12:09 on the clock. Murray State got no closer than eight points behind the rest of the way.
Adams hit seven threes for the bulk of his 30 points for Jacksonville State. Kanye Henry and Brandon Huffman also gave MSU fits with 15 points apiece, while King came off the bench to chip in with 13 points.
Brown had 16 of his 22 points in the first half for the Racers. Dionte Bostick added 15 points and Chico Carter Jr. 12.
The Racers will wrap up their regular season on Saturday against Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee.
Halftime: Jacksonville State 43, Murray State 30
MSU — Brown 22, Bostick 15, Carter Jr. 12, Williams 8, McMullen 5, Sivills 5, Smith 5, Gilmore 2.
Field goals: 24/60. 3-pointers: 13/32 (Brown 6, Bostick 2, Williams 2, Carter Jr., Sivills, Smith). Free throws: 13/19. Rebounds: 29. Fouls: 17. Record: 13-11 (10-9 OVC).
JSU — Adams 30, Henry 15, Huffman 15, King 13, Finch 7, Perdue 5, Pa; 2.
Field goals: 32/57. 3-pointers: 13/24 (Adams 7, King 3, Finch 2, Henry). Free throws: 10/15. Rebounds: 38. Fouls: 14. Record: 16-8 (12-6 0VC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.