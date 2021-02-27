COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Manna Mensah sank a free throw with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Murray State women’s basketball team over Tennessee Tech 68-67 at the Hooper Eblen Center on Saturday. The win was just the sixth in 45 tries for the Racers in Cookeville and head coach Rechelle Turner has now been a part of three of them; two as a coach and one as a player.
The game was back and forth from the get go with a total of 11 lead changes and nine ties in the game. Neither team was able to amass more than a seven-point lead at any point, with Murray State’s largest lead only totaling five.
After Murray State led by one at the end of the third, Tennessee Tech took the lead back with 8:54 to play on a pair of free throws by Jada Guinn. The Golden Eagles would hold on to that lead for the next eight-plus minutes until Katelyn Young tied it at 67 on a put-back layup off her own miss.
Following Young’s basket, the Golden Eagles went down the court, only to come up empty after a missed shot by Jordan Brock. The miss was a rare one for Brock as she went 13-for-25 from the floor and 4-for-6 from 3-point range to lead all scorers with 30 points.
After the miss by Brock, Young grabbed the rebound, giving her team not only the ball, but a chance at the win. Over the next 27 seconds with a tie game, the Golden Eagles committed two fouls with the last one coming on a layup attempt by Mensah with 2.4 seconds to play. Mensah missed the first, however the second on rattled in to give MSU a one-point lead. On the final play of the game, Anna Jones missed the mark on a 3-pointer as time expired, allowing MSU to hang on.
Turley topped the Racers with 25 points, mainly off five 3-pointers. Young racked up another double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jones also excelled for the Golden Eagles with 23 points.
Murray State finished the 2020-21 regular-season at 15-10 overall and 12-8 in OVC play. The win also moved the Racers up one spot to the sixth-seed for next week’s OVC tournament in Evansville, Indiana. Up first for MSU, will be a team it split with in the regular-season, third-seeded Southeast Missouri. Tip-off from the Ford Center is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
——
Murray State 24 10 18 16 — 68
Tennessee Tech 23 12 16 16 — 67
MURRAY ST. — Turley 25, Young 16, Mayes 11, Burpo 6, Mensah 5, McKay 3, Gibson 2.
Field goals: 24/56. 3-pointers: 9/19 (Turley 5, Mayes 3, McKay). Free throws: 11/15. Rebounds: 33. Fouls: 9. Record: 15-10 (12-8 OVC).
TENN. TECH — Brock 30, Jones 23, Clark 5, Coleman 4, Owens 3, Guinn 2.
Field goals: 28/67. 3-pointers: 7/19 (Brock 4, Jones 2, Clark). Free throws: 4/7. Rebounds: 41. Fouls: 15. Record: 14-9 (12-8 OVC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.