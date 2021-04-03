JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Murray State softball wrapped up its three-game road series on a down note with a 1-0 pitchers' duel loss to Jacksonville State at University Field on Saturday.
The Gamecocks scored the only run of the ballgame in the second inning when Chaney Phillips drove in Karsen Mosley.
Jenna Veber found her rhythm in the circle throughout the rest of the contest; surrendering that unearned run through six innings of work without issuing a walk. The Racers had their best chance for offense in the sixth when Lindsey Carroll, Sierra Gilmore, and Logan Braundmeier all reached base to open the frame via two singles and a walk respectively. However, MSU could not advance any of those runners those final 60 feet to tie it up.
The Racers did outhit the Gamecocks 6-5 on the day. Carroll (2-2, BB) and Gilmore (2-3, 2B) led the way at the plate for the Racers with two hits apiece with Gilmore's first-inning double being the only MSU extra-base hit of the day.
The Racers will return to action when they wrap up the current five-game road trip with a Tuesday doubleheader at Austin Peay. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. in Clarksville, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.