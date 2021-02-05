Murray State could not expand on a one-point halftime lead as Morehead State rallied for a 66-56 victory in Ohio Valley Conference play Thursday at Johnson Arena in Morehead.
The Racers went the final five minutes of the opening half without a field and netted only two points from the free throw line. They were down 17-8 to start the game but rallied to take the lead on a 3-pointer by Tevin Brown to make it 21-19 Racers with 8:05 before half.
The Eagles started the second half on a 16-5 run for a 48-38 lead with 11:40 left. Murray trailed by as many as 12 points before Chico Carter Jr. and Demond Robinson accounted for a 5-0 run to make it 52-48 Morehead State with 6:45 left. The Eagles answered with back-to-back threes from K.J. Hunt Jr. and Skyelar Potter to push the lead to 58-48.
The Racers (8-9, 5-7 OVC) were 7-for-14 from the 3-point line in the first half, but managed just 4-for-13 in the second half. Morehead State won the battle of the boards, 39-21.
Brown and Carter each scored 13 points to lead the Racers. Brown grabbed nine rebounds but was 4-for-17 from the floor, as the Racers shot just 36% (20-for-55) on field goals and 11-for-27 on threes.
Johni Broome topped Morehead State (14-6, 11-2) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Eagles hit 55% (27-for-49) from the field.
MURRAY ST. (8-9) — Robinson 2-4 1-2 5, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Bostick 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 4-17 2-2 13, D.Smith 1-3 2-2 5, Hill 3-7 0-0 9, Carter 5-11 0-0 13, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0, Sivills 0-1 0-0 0, McMullen 0-0 0-0 0, Kirby 1-2 0-0 2, Whitley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 5-6 56.
MOREHEAD ST. (14-6) — Baker 3-4 2-4 9, Broome 8-14 0-0 16, D.Cooper 6-9 0-0 12, Hunt 3-6 5-6 12, Potter 5-11 0-1 12, T.Cooper 1-2 0-0 3, Bryan 1-1 0-2 2, Sebree 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 7-13 66.
{p class=”text-ind”}Halftime—Murray St. 33-32. 3-Point Goals—Murray St. 11-27 (Hill 3-4, Carter 3-5, Brown 3-12, D.Smith 1-3, Williams 1-3), Morehead St. 5-13 (Potter 2-5, Baker 1-1, T.Cooper 1-2, Hunt 1-2, Sebree 0-1, D.Cooper 0-2). Fouled Out—T.Cooper. Rebounds—Murray St. 19 (Brown 9), Morehead St. 37 (Broome 10). Assists—Murray St. 10 (Hill 4), Morehead St. 13 (D.Cooper 4). Total Fouls—Murray St. 13, Morehead St. 8. A—765 (6,500).
