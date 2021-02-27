MURRAY — Murray State had to come from behind to sweep its NCAA baseball doubleheader against Purdue Fort Wayne at Reagan Field on Saturday by 5-4 and 3-2 scores.
Both teams jumped on the board early in game one. Purdue Fort Wayne put up a single tally in the top half and Jordan Cozart hit a two-run shot to left field for his team-leading, third home run of theseason.
After two scoreless innings, the Mastoodons put a three-spot on the board in the top of the fourth. Two innings later in the sixth, the Racers tied the game at four apiece. Cozart and Brock Anderson were in scoring position for Murray State. Alex Crump reached on an error by Aaron Chapman at second base. Both Cozart and Anderson came home on the play.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Trey Woosley sparked the Racers with a pinch hit single through the right side. Next batter David Hudleson walked to put two runners on to set things up for Jake Slunder. With an 0-1 count, Slunder delivered, singling to right center. Justin Greene, the Mastodons right fielder, fumbled the ball allowing Woosley to take advantage and race home for the
The finale proved to be a pitching duel with both teams scoring their runs in just one inning. Again, the Mastodons started the scoring, using the small ball to advance their runners into scoring position. The runs came across in the top of the second thanks to an RBI single from Andrew Arteaga and a wild pitch.
Even with PFW pitching around him, Cozart ignited the Racers rally by drawing a leadoff walk. One batter later, Woosley singled to right field to put two runners on. Brennan McCullough stepped up with two outs to knock an RBI single to left, scoring Cozart. Hudleson smashed a double to right center, bringing home both Woosley and McCullough which proved to be the game-winning RBIs.
Alec Whaley shut the door on the Mastodons and Connor Holden earned his first save of the season, getting Purdue Fort Wayne to go 1-2-3 in the final inning.
The Racers featured five pitchers over both games. Shane Burns went 3.2 innings in the opener, striking out three, and allowed eight hits and four earned runs. Jacob Pennington relieved him by throwing 5.1 innings, also striking out three and giving up no runs.
In the nightcap, Ryan Fender started, throwing 1.1 innings and allowed to earned runs. Whaley came in and went 4.2 innings, allowed two hits, no runs and struck out two. Holden picked up the save.
The Racers return to the road on Tuesday to face Arkansas State in Jonesboro, Arkansas with a 5 p.m. first pitch.
