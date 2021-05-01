MOREHEAD — Murray State (22-19, 12-9 OVC) baseball opened its May campaign by defeating Morehead State (22-16, 12-6 OVC) in a run-ruled, seven-inning, 13-3 win.
Three Racers notched multi-RBI games and went deep as part of a big day for the bats.
Jake Slunder had a career day setting new highs in home runs and runs batted in and tied a career-high in runs scored. He finished today a grand slam short of the home run cycle for a total a six RBIs and four runs scored.
Brennan McCullough also had a great day at the plate, going with 3-for-4, hitting his first career home runs and driving in a career-high three runs while also scoring three.
Bryson Bloomer extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double and a home run, plating three runs.
Slunder, McCullough and Bloomer combined for 12 of the Racers 13 runs in the game.
Sam Gardner was once again stellar on the mound, going the distance and allowing only six hits while striking out five.
The scoring started early with Slunder reaching on an error by the shortstop and coming around to score on an RBI single from Brock Anderson. Murray State quickly added to its lead as Slunder hit his first of three homers, a three-run shot in the second inning.
A solo home run off the bat of Morehead State’s Jacob Ferry cut the lead to 4-1.
The Racers doubled its score with two two-run home runs in the fifth for its biggest inning of the game. Bloomer hit his second home run in as many games and McCullough hit his first as a Racer.
Morehead State again tried to claw their way back into the game scoring two runs on two hits in the bottom half of the inning.
However, Murray State tacked on two more in the sixth courtesy of a Slunder solo homer and an RBI double from Bloomer.
McCullough lead off the seventh with a solo shot to right field on an 0-2 pitch. Slunder carried his third of the game over the wall in right center, a two-run home run to best his previous career-high of five RBIs. These three runs forced the mercy rule into effect as the game was cut short after seven innings.
The Racers remain at Morehead State today for a non-conference game with an 11 a.m. first pitch.
