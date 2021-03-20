JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Murray State women’s soccer fell short for the first time this season with a 2-1 loss to Jacksonville State in Ohio Valley Conference action from Friday.
With the score 1-1 after 60 minutes of play, Cynthia Bagozzi fired a shot for the Gamecocks that ricocheted off a Murray State defender and beat Racer goalkeeper Jenna Villacres for the eventual game winner.
In its first game after a three-game road trip, JSU got its first goal in the first minute when Ida Cedarburg finished a pass from Gabriel Clarke.
The Racers would face a 1-0 deficit at the halftime whistle, but would come out of the break on a mission as they collected the equalizer in the 52nd minute when freshman Chloe Barnthouse found the net for the third time this season off a deflected shot from Symone Cooper.
Barnthouse led the Racer attack with the goal while she also generated a team-high four shots on the day. Villacres, the sophomore goalkeeper out of Westerville, Ohio, made a season-high seven saves in the defeat.
The Racers will be back in action on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. home start against Tennessee Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.