MURRAY — Murray State dominated every statistic outside of the scoring column in a stunning 1-0 loss to Southeast Missouri in an Ohio Valley Conference women's soccer semifinal played at Cutchin Field on Thursdayl.
The Racers outshot the Redhawks 20-10 on the day while earning 13 corners to the opposition's one. The lone goal of the contest game in the 12th minute when SEMO's Morgan McCourt set up Emma Brune for a strike at the top of the of the 18-yard box that deflected off of Murray State's Lauren Payne before finding the net.
Despite 13 first-half shots (five on target) and 57% of the possession through the first 45 minutes of action, the Racers could not find a breakthrough as SEMO clung to the slimmest of margins at the half.
The Redhawks kept more of the ball in the second half as they looked to protect their lead, and did so successfully as they held the Racers to just two shots on target.
Southeast Missouri, who led the OVC with five shutouts in the regular season, added one more to their tally as Murray State failed to score a goal for the first time since falling to Tennessee Tech 3-0 on October 11, 2019. This snapped the Racers' 15-game team scoring streak as they came up short in the OVC Tournament semifinals for the second consecutive season.
Izzy Heckman, Symone Cooper, and Lilly Strader each generated four shots while Strader and Heckman put a pair of attempts on goal for the Racers. Jenna Villacres made six saves between the posts.
The loss also broke Murray State's ten-game home winning streak against Ohio Valley Conference opponents as their last loss to an OVC foe at Cutchin Field came on October 21, 2018 in a 1-0 contest against Eastern Kentucky.
The Racers finish the season with a 9-2 record and a regular-season Ohio Valley Conference title – their fifth in program history.
