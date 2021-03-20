MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis opened its 2021 OVC campaign with a 5-2 victory over Belmont at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts on Satueday afternoon.
The Racers proved to be on a mission when they put on a strong showing in doubles play, earning the doubles point with a win at the #3 from Anja Loncarevic and Gabrielle Geolier (6-3), before Stasya Sharapova and Marit Kreugel clinched the point with a 7-6 (7-2) victory at the #2 position.
“It was the first time we played this doubles lineup. Doubles hadn’t been working for us, so we were like – let’s go wild. Let’s change everything up, and maybe that will really help us.," MSU coach Jorge Caetano said afterwards. "We’ve had some injury concerns, so we haven’t really been able to practice doubles, but they went out there and did what they were supposed to do today. Getting the doubles win really set the tone for the rest of the day.”
The Racers kept the momentum going in singles, when they got straight-set victories from Sharapova (6-2, 7-6), Kreugel (6-2, 6-4), Anja Loncarevic (6-3, 7-5), and Geolier (6-4, 6-4) at the #3-#6 positions respectively.
“Today I think it was the way we competed on every single court," Caetano said. "Even courts one and two where we lost, the girls were right there with them the whole time, and the other courts just took care of business. We were on top from the very first game, and we didn’t let our opponents believe they could get back in the match.”
For Geolier and Anja Loncarevic, the wins today in singles are their third-straight victories in singles competition.
The Racers will be back in action next Saturday when they host Jacksonville State at a noon slart.
