COLUMBUS, Ohio — Murray State sophomore Matias Kiuru wrapped up the rifle team’s 2020-21 season by competing in the sir rifle portion of the NCAA Rifle Championship Saturday at Converse Hall on the campus of Ohio State University.
The Finnnish native shot a 592 Saturday to finish the event in 13th place. As the only individual shooter to compete in both events, Kiuru ended the two-day event with an 1,173 aggregate score to finish 14th out of 41 shooters that competed in both events.
“Matias was excellent for us again today,” head coach Alan Lollar said afterwards. “He competed with the best shooters in the country this weekend and went toe-to-toe with them both days. We have bright days ahead for our team and I am excited to watch.”
