MURRAY — Murray State's men’s and women’s cross country teams finished in the top five at the second annual Murray State Open at Miller Memorial Golf Course on Friday. The women’s squad place second overall with 60 points, and the men were fifth with 113 points.
Dani Wright was the top finisher for the Racers for the second time this season. The junior placed third overall with a time of 19:30.6. She pulled away from her pack at the finish to take the final podium spot. Junior Emma Creviston ran with Wright for the entire race, crossing in 19:36.8, good for sixth place.
Sophomore Kristin Dent and fellow classmate Jessica Stein, finishing in 13th with a time of 20:13.4 edging out Stein who finished in 20:21.4 in 16th place. Ashley Zimmerman rounded out the top five crossing in 21:20.2.
On the men’s side, senior Caleb Kawasaki came from behind to beat sophomore Benjamin Hall for the top Racer finisher, crossing 18th at 27:27.7 with Hall coming in 21st at 27:49.0.
Jorge Ruiz, making his Racer debut, was the third Racer to finish with a time of 28:00.3. Closely following him was sophomore Ryan Dent and freshman Nathan Quinn who rounded out the top five, crossing the finish line at 28:02.0 for 29th place and 28:05.8 for 31st place, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.