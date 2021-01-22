Jacksonville State used a hot shooting effort and held off a furious Murray State comeback late in an 85-82 Ohio Valley Conference victory on Thursday at the CFSB Center in Murray.
The win was the Gamecocks’ first ever in Murray.
“It’s a tough loss,” Murray State coach Matt McMahon told the Racer Sports Network.
“... But two things really stood out. One, we couldn’t get enough stops. Two, the missed free throws were just killers. (Murray State was 11-for-21 at the line.) And even three, a couple of offensive rebounds, toughness plays, I think (JSU) earned the win.”
The Gamecocks (9-5, 5-3 OVC) led by as much as 11 points in the second half and were ahead 81-71 with 2:25 remaining before the Racers (5-7, 2-5) began their comeback. Justice Hill hit a 3-pointer and Chico Carter buried a three and a two to cut the lead to 81-79 with a minute left.
JSU’s Amanze Ngumezi hit two free throws with 24 seconds left, and Carter answered with a layup with 16 seconds on the clock. A steal and foul put Devin Gilmore at the line with 11 seconds remaining and he hit one of two.
Gilmore immediately fouled Darian Adams on the inbounds pass, who hit two free throws for a three-point edge, and the Racers’ Tevin Brown missed a three at the buzzer.
Ngumezi led JSU with 17 points, while Brandon Huffman added 16, and Jalen Finch 15 with 10 rebounds. The Gamecocks hit 29 of 52 shots from the floor (55.6%), including 15 of 25 (60%) in the second half. JSU dominated the boards, outrebounding Murray State 36-23.
Carter came off the bench and led all scorers with a career-high 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting (4-for-7 on threes), all in the second half. KJ Williams tossed in 19 points with a game-high 11 rebounds, and Brown had 14 points. Murray State shot 29-for-63 (46%) from the floor, including 13-for-35 from 3-point range.
“(Our bench) really scored the ball well,” McMahon said. “What a great performance from Chico, the ability to shoot the three you saw there on full display. I though Devin there in the press gave us a huge lift late in the game.
“But, again, you score 82 at home, 17 assists, five turnovers, you gotta feel good about your chances to win, but we just could not get enough stops.”
Murray State led by as much as 11 points in the first half, 27-16, after Demond Robinson sank a free throw with 9:45 left. But Ngumezi scored five points during a 10-0 run to cut the margin to one with 5:20 left in the half.
The Gamecocks secured the lead late in the half and held a 38-36 advantage at halftime behind 13 points from Ngumezi.
JACKSONVILLE ST. (9-5) — Huffman 7-9 2-5 16, Adams 2-7 6-6 10, Finch 5-11 4-4 15, Pal 2-5 0-0 4, Henry 3-6 0-0 8, Ngumezi 6-7 2-3 17, King 4-4 2-2 13, Roub 0-2 2-2 2, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, Perdue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 18-22 85.
MURRAY ST. (5-7) — Robinson 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 7-15 1-2 19, Bostick 1-3 0-2 2, Brown 4-13 3-6 14, D.Smith 2-5 2-3 7, Hill 4-10 0-0 9, Carter 7-11 3-4 21, McMullen 0-0 0-0 0, Gilmore 3-3 1-2 7, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Whitley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 11-21 82.
Halftime—Jacksonville St. 38-36. 3-Point Goals—Jacksonville St. 9-20 (King 3-3, Ngumezi 3-3, Henry 2-4, Finch 1-3, Adams 0-2, Roub 0-2, Pal 0-3), Murray St. 13-35 (Carter 4-7, Williams 4-7, Brown 3-10, D.Smith 1-4, Hill 1-5, Bostick 0-2). Rebounds—Jacksonville St. 36 (Finch 10), Murray St. 23 (Williams 11). Assists—Jacksonville St. 11 (Finch 6), Murray St. 17 (Bostick, Brown 6). Total Fouls—Jacksonville St. 16, Murray St. 17. A—1,290 (8,602).
