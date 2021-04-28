MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Exhibiting solid leadership, deep love for his players and the game of golf for 20 years, Murray State’s Eddie Hunt led the Racers into his final round as head coach Tuesday at the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championship at the par-72, 7,260-yard Fighting Joe Course at the Shoals Golf Club. Hunt announced in the early spring he was retiring at the end of the season.
When the play was finished, Hunt’s fellow coaches in the OVC honored and recognized hunt for his service to men’s golf in the league with a signed OVC pin flag.
The Racers certainly wanted better for Hunt’s final event, but came home with a ninth place showing on scores of 309-300-300=909. MSU finished ahead of Eastern Illinois (930) and behind eighth place Eastern Kentucky (902).
Paducah's Avery Edwards and Austin Knight played their final rounds for MSU. Edwards was MSU’s top finisher with a spot in 10th place on rounds of 76-69-73=218, while Knight had scores of 77-82-73=232 for a 41st place finish. Connor Coombs placed 34th on rounds of 78-73-77=228, while Carson Holmes placed 55th on scores of 78-81-83=242. Tyler Powell played the final round as he subbed in for Quinn Eaton. Powell carded a 77 in the final round. Eaton had rounds of 81-77=158 in the first two days of play.
UT Martin (861) claimed the OVC team championship by two shots over Belmont (863), while SIUE (869), Tennessee Tech (871) and Jacksonville State (873) made up the top five. Belmont’s Evan Davis and UTM’s Jack Story shared medalist honors with 54-hole totals of 204 (-12). The Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will host the OVC Men's Golf Championship next year.
