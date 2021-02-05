Popularity is not always a plus.
In the case of a cottontail rabbit, popularity means he’s at the top of many favorite prey lists. Just about any carnivore that walks through or flies over the thicket wants to eat him. Predators just adore bunnies.
In our ecosystem, the cottontail’s niche is to provide a major part of the protein that supports the meat-eaters. The rabbit’s main jobs are (1.) making more rabbits and (2.) feeding predators. The additional rabbits produced by duty No. 1 then take on the same obligations — and on and on.
Kentucky hunters in the state’s western small game zone (29 westernmost counties) can take advantage of the hunting season for rabbits and quail right now, but that season is on its last legs. The western zone season ends on Wednesday of next week, having been “in” since Nov. 16. Hunting in an eastern zone started even earlier and concluded Jan. 31.
Almost everybody knows the cottontail rabbit that is the star of this small game season. The bunny is brown-gray with a rusty brown neck and a puffy white tail that earns it the cottontail name. Fully grown, it is about 16 inches long with a maximum weight of around 3 pounds.
The cottontail has relatively long legs, especially the back legs, and is built for speed. It has no weaponry, so its only defense is to run from danger. It can run and hop swiftly, and when pursued, it can dodge and zigzag. But alas, many predators can be fleet, agile and sneaky, too.
Foxes, coyotes, bobcats, hawks, owls, eagles, weasels, domestic dogs and cats — just about anything with a taste for blood — targets and enjoys rabbits. When you include baby rabbits in the nest among potential prey, even more predators and omnivores (veggie and meat-eaters) become killers.
And during the hunting season, add humans to the list of potential toll takers. In Kentucky’s regulated hunting season, each human predator is allowed to take as many as four rabbits per day.
Alas, poor bunnies, how do you as a species endure so many nipping at your tasty flesh?
Well, it is a numbers game. Cottontail populations absorb the blow of predation by reproducing at a rate that exceeds predators’ abilities to eat them all up. It is a good thing that rabbits are not too intellectual. If they comprehended the big picture, they probably would be depressed because they would understand how the cards are stacked against individual rabbits.
Serving the role of a vital prey species means that virtually no rabbits die of old age at home in bed. Most die quite young and almost all are killed and eaten. If that is your future, it is probably best not to know about it.
The species survives, however, because all cottontails don’t die right away. And during the breeding and nesting season, early spring through early fall, they make lots of babies. And the babies grow rapidly into adults and start making more babies.
A female cottontail, one that survives through a breeding period of March through September, might have three or even more litters of offspring then.
Each litter might have four or five babes in it.
Growth rate and quickie sexual maturity means that youngsters born early in the season could be birthing wee little bunnies of their own by late summer and fall.
With rabbit production growing geometrically in such fashion, one study found that, at least theoretically, over five years a single pair of rabbits could anchor a chain of reproduction that might yield as many as 350,000 cottontails.
Typically, no wild rabbit survives five years, of course. Most don’t make it a single year. Their annual mortality rate, the percentage of all rabbits in a population that dies within a year, more often is 60 to 80%.
The reason the annual mortality rate for rabbits is so high is because so many predators wish to have them for dinner.
But that works for all concerned. Yes, a great many rabbits die by tooth and beak, but that is the cottontail’s purpose in nature.
If it were not for the huge subtraction of bunnies by predators, the crazy-high reproduction rate of cottontails would be unchecked. In short order, we could be up to our armpits in rabbits and the habitat could become ravaged by the overload.
Despite the pressure that is seems human hunting could put on rabbits, the actual impact on regulated hunting is insignificant. If everybody hunted rabbits and always killed their limit, it might be different, but participation and hunter success is more realistically on the other end of the scale.
The hunting season is timed such that hunter harvest takes advantage to what is considered surplus in the cottontail population. There are far more bunnies present early in the fall, and through the season, those taken by hunters essentially have no effect on the viability of the rabbit ranks.
By late winter, the rabbit population begins to shrink closer to core numbers required to provide the resurgence of a new breeding season. Nature allows some wiggle room there so winter-surviving bunnies can spring back.
And well before the numbers grow lean, regulated hunting by humans is closed — in this case, Wednesday — so the cottontails can carry on with their perpetual boom-bust cycle.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
