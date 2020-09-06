HOLE-IN-ONE — Craig “Blaze” Armstrong made a hole-in-one Thursday on the 170-yard eighth hole at Paxton Park. He used a 5-iron.
TENNIS — Registration for USTA Tri-Level League starts Sept. 13, and ends Sept. 27.
Levels are 2.5/3.0/3.5; 3.0/3.5/4.0; and 3.5/ 4.0/4.5.
For further information, call 270-559-3039.
GOLF — The Lowes High School Alumni Golf Scramble will take place Sept. 14 at Silos Country Club. Lunch will be provided at 11 a.m. followed by a noon start. For further information, call Bruce Wyatt at 270-705-3850 or Robert Terry at 270-970-1167.
