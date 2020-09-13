HOLE-IN-ONE — Paducah’s Tom Bickerstaff made his first career hole in one Friday on the 128-yard fifth hole at Paxton Park with a 6-iron.
GOLF — The 12th Annual A&K Construction/Sunrise Children’s Services Golf Outing will take place Thursday at the Country Club of Paducah to help Sunrise Children’s Services provide care to children and youth in the Paducah area who have experienced pain and heartache due to abuse and neglect. Tee time begins at 8 a.m., with staggered starts every 10 minutes. For further information, please contact David Lyninger, Marketing Department, at (502) 538-1021 or dlyninger@sunrise.org.
GOLF — Silos Country Club will host a 2-man Scramble this Friday to raise money for Folds Of Honor, which has awarded over 13,000 higher education scholarships for the children and spouses of fallen or disabled veterans. Check-in starts at 7:15 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry includes range balls, lunch, prizes for each flight, and dinner joined by Folds Of Honor members, For further information, call Silos Country Club at 270-556-8660.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.