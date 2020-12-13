HOLE-IN-ONE — Mark Copeland made a hole-in-one Thursday on a par-3, 150-yard hole at Ballard County Country Club with a pitching wedge.
BOWLING — The Paducah USBC Association annual meeting will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cardinal Lanes Strike & Spare in Paducah. Election of Board of Directors will be held. All members are encouraged to attend.
