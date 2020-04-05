Maggie Prewitt has been named volleyball head coach at Paducah Tilghman.
Prewitt played high school volleyball at Community Christian Academy for four years, during which the Warriors won the district tournament three times and were regional runner-up once. Prewitt was named All-District and All-Region three years in a row.
During her junior year, Prewitt was named in the Paducah’s Sun’s “Top 5 Players to Watch,” and as a senior was the No. 1 player on the “Players to Watch” list. Prewitt went on to play at a junior college in southern Illinois for two years.
After finishing her education degree at Murray State, Prewitt served as an assistant coach at PTHS for two seasons. During that time, she helped run the fourth and fifth grade program at Clark Elementary, where she currently teaches. She also coached a club team for a season.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to lead this team to great things,” Prewitt said. “I have high expectations and really believe in the talent we have at PTHS. I hope to not only grow the high school program, but also get feeder programs started in all three elementary schools and help the middle school to continue making their positive strides.”
Tilghman Athletic Director Jason Nickal added: “We are very excited about the energy and excitement that Maggie Prewitt brings to the PTHS volleyball program. She was a standout player in the region and understands what it takes to be successful.”
Prewitt succeeds Carl Eligio, who was 78-85 in six seasons, according to KHSAA.org.
